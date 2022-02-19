Coal India Says Falling Imports, Price Rise Pose Challenges

Falling coal imports and rising costs have hit the sector laborious in present fiscal

New Delhi:

Maharatna firm Coal India Limited (CIL) has stated that the second half of the present monetary yr has been powerful for the sector attributable to falling imports and international costs of dry gasoline witnessing a three-time rise.

Beside these causes, the extended monsoon within the coal-bearing areas made the state of affairs more difficult, CIL stated in an announcement.

Despite the challenges, the corporate attributable to “meticulous planning” rose to the event and fulfilled the demand of extra coal for thermal energy vegetation, the assertion added.

CIL provided round 20 million tonnes of extra coal attributable to curtailed import of dry gasoline.

The firm accounts for over 80 per cent of home coal output and is eyeing one billion tonnes of coal manufacturing by 2023-24.