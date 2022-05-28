Coal India To Import Fuel For First Time In Years As Power Cuts Loom: Report

India is anticipated to face a wider coal scarcity in the course of the third quarter of 2022

The government-owned Coal India, the world’s largest coal miner, will import the gas to be used by utilities, a Power Ministry letter seen by Reuters confirmed on Saturday, as shortages elevate considerations about renewed energy outages.

It could be the primary time since 2015 that Coal India has imported the gas, highlighting efforts by state and central officers to inventory as much as keep away from a repeat of April, when India confronted its worst energy cuts in additional than six years.

“Coal India would import coal for blending on government-to-government (G2G) basis and supply … to thermal power plants of state generators and independent power producers (IPPs),” the Power Ministry mentioned within the letter dated May 28.

The letter was despatched to all utilities, high central and state power officers together with the Coal Secretary and the Chairman of Coal India.

India is anticipated to face a wider coal scarcity in the course of the third quarter of 2022 attributable to expectations of upper electrical energy demand, stoking fears of widespread energy outages.

The Power Ministry mentioned within the letter the choice was taken after practically all states recommended that a number of coal import tenders by states would result in a confusion and sought centralised procurement by Coal India.

India stepped up stress on utilities to extend imports to mix with native coal in latest days, warning of cuts to the availability of domestically mined coal if energy crops didn’t construct up coal inventories by imports.

But the Power Ministry on Saturday requested states to droop tenders which can be “under process”.

“The tenders under process by state generators and IPPs for importing coal for blending may be kept in abeyance to await the price discovery by Coal India through G2G route, so as to procure coal at least possible rates,” the ministry mentioned.

Coal inventories at energy crops have declined by about 13 per cent since April to the bottom pre-summer ranges in years.