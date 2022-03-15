Coalition complaints expose their contemptible hypocrisy

At final somebody has come out and mentioned it: Snowy 2.0 is a lemon (“Five years on: $10b Snowy white elephant”, March 15). Of course, fairly a couple of individuals mentioned this when Malcolm Turnbull trumpeted its virtues, however they had been dismissed as carping critics within the rush to herald a brand new chapter in “green” power manufacturing. Now we’re left with a monetary catastrophe which even our masters of financial administration will battle to place a spin on. As Ted Woodley factors out in his glorious article, it’s nothing lower than an environmental disaster on a number of fronts. Too late to do something about this now; we’re caught with it. Higher electrical energy costs, anybody? Chris Danckwerts, Turramurra The evaluation of the Snowy 2.0 scheme as essentially the most inefficient battery in our power community has left me extremely charged. It is time we consign the gross incompetents accountable for this to “eternal darkness”. Or make them pay our gentle payments. Micheal Traynor, Bellambi What a distinction. It was my nice privilege to spend my first interval of paid employment within the Nineteen Fifties in Snowy Scheme development camps (Tumut Pond and Theiss Village). From that period, led by sensible visionary Sir Bill Hudson, grew a most numerous neighborhood of dedicated, loyal contributors. They had been proud to be a part of a nationwide scheme initiated by the Commonwealth and nonetheless cherish the recollections of their time in that distinctive setting. The impacts have lasted 70 years. Now we see the deficiencies of a grandstanding, botched initiative exemplifying opportunism, privatised values and murky goals and outcomes. Gus Plater, Saratoga If it’s true that each 100 models of electrical energy pumped uphill will solely yield 75 models from downhill flows, why are we even considering such a mission? Ted Woodley additionally cites the environmental destruction to Kosciuszko National Park, together with transferring noxious fish to the Murray and dumping 20 million tons of excavated spoil into the reservoir. With 4 years to go for completion and a complete expenditure of $10 billion-plus, shouldn’t the federal authorities take a look at pausing this mission? The upcoming bills of billions might be shifted to housing, healthcare or better-costed renewable power initiatives. It could be worthwhile admitting we made a mistake and reducing our losses. Larry Woldenberg, Forest Lodge If ever there was a stunning instance of politics trumping sound engineering, monetary and environmental planning, Snowy Hydro 2.0 certainly must be it. Jim Pollitt, Wahroonga

Logging of forests is insanity It is well past the time when logging of our native forests ought to cease (“Revealed: Taxpayers spend $441 a hectare logging native forests”, March 15). The financial lack of logging our forests is insignificant when the environmental losses are thought-about – lack of habitat, elevated erosion polluting creeks and, extra considerably, elevated international warming. Trees use daylight to transform water from the bottom and carbon dioxide from the ambiance into complicated starches that they use for his or her meals. A by-product of this endothermic chemical response is oxygen that’s launched into the ambiance for animals (together with people) to breathe. It is unbelievable that our authorities permits logging to occur, notably when the top product, wooden chip, is exported to make cardboard or different low-value merchandise. Even if we used the bushes to provide the world’s finest, excessive worth, structural timber, logging of native forests should cease. Keith Woodward, Avalon Beach Even if native logging introduced in tens of millions of {dollars}, the destruction it does to native wildlife, habitat and threatened species shouldn’t be value it. Following bushfires, the scenario grew to become crucial, however nonetheless the chainsaws continued. With so many constructive industries that might be supported, this destruction to our heritage has run at a loss for many years, and nonetheless authorities does nothing.

The authorities dedicated cash to stopping koala extinction. The very first thing they may do is to cease native logging, and it received’t price them a cent. Win, win. Stop now. A phase-out in 10 years shouldn’t be sufficient. Peggy Fisher, Killara When my grandson asks why there are not any extra wild koalas in NSW, I can inform him that my taxes contributed $441 per hectare to destroying their houses, growing atmospheric carbon and creating monumental environmental injury. Do you suppose he might be grateful? Tony Judge, Woolgoolga Volunteer valour

This morning I watched a convoy of RFS autos journey down the principle avenue into Lismore, the place there’s nonetheless an infinite quantity to be finished. Charlestown, Cootamundra, Blayney, Young. There had been many extra. Volunteers from throughout NSW who’ve left their jobs and households to assist us.

We’re deeply grateful for the RFS and SES volunteers and for the ADF personnel. Lib Ruytenberg, East Lismore Get trains proper With unacceptable practice delays, cancellations of providers and decreased providers (notably on the South Coast/Illawarra line), why would my kids and different staff wish to bodily return to work within the metropolis (with a 90-minute one-way commute on an excellent day) after they can do business from home and preserve higher productiveness? (“Train mayhem: lengthy delays hit commuters”, March 15). Public transport should be corrected first. Janice Creenaune, Austinmer Short-term short-cut

We don’t want a lower in petrol excise taxes (Letters, March 15). We want politicians with a imaginative and prescient to reform our tax system and strengthen our economic system. Michael Blissenden, Dural Lessons to be taught School principals usually are not alone in management in a career during which managing expectations of a number of stakeholders is complicated and at instances troublesome (“School principals facing record stress levels, burnout”, March 15). As analysis reveals, practices for the nationwide instructing workforce should be rethought. Quality skilled studying on communication abilities, battle decision and social media administration are three key areas of want for these in current management roles and early profession lecturers coming into the workforce. Rod Leonarder, Roseville The participant’s mate Andrew Webster factors to the numerous accomplishments of Arthur Beetson in criticising the refusal by the Heritage Trust to call a stand on the Sydney Football Stadium in his honour (“Grandstand fiasco immoral way to treat immortal Artie”, March 15). Another of Big Artie’s achievements needs to be famous. In April 1979, he referred to as a gathering on the Balmain Leagues Club that result in the formation what’s now referred to as the Rugby League Players Association. He wished gamers to have a say in decision-making processes. The RLPA has helped and supported many gamers — another excuse a stand needs to be named in his honour. Braham Dabscheck, Bronte

MH17 distraction Is Vladimir Putin quaking in his boots on the prospect of Australian authorized motion over the MH17 crash (″⁣Legal case starts against Russia over MH17″⁣, March 15)? ″⁣OMG, first Tony Abbott’s shirt-fronting, and now this! Those damned Australians positive are powerful.″⁣ Rather, he’ll ignore this hole gesture for what it’s – a waste of taxpayer cash on one more try by the Morrison authorities to distract voters from a number of crises and stuff-ups of its making. Rob Phillips, North Epping Bring masks again Surely it’s sensible to require masks be worn in supermarkets and procuring centres following at this time’s information concerning the harmful nature of the brand new Omicron variant (“Omicron sub-variant up to seven times more contagious”, March 15)? Public well being and security should trump political expediency. John Partridge, Balgowlah Heights Hold a mower?

Cathy Wilcox’s cartoon (March 15) reminds us of the numerous instances we now have laughed at our PM and his photograph ops. He has no dignity or insurance policies or actions or phrases for the issues dealing with so lots of our residents. This moist climate has made the grass develop so lengthy our dachshund will get misplaced if he walks in it. Perhaps Scott Morrison might push a mower to clear parklands and walkways? Bea Hodgson, Gerringong Fresh expertise For the 5 new cadets “chosen from hundreds” (“Trainees eager to bring city’s stories to life”, March 15), what a feather in your caps to be chosen. And, after studying your acknowledged imaginative and prescient, mission and fervour for careers in journalism, I say: no marvel. Congrats to all, I look ahead to studying your work. Edward Loong, Milsons Point Congratulations to the 5 new trainee journalists. I hope they’ve learnt to not use “however” as a conjunction, however I worry I might be disillusioned. Brian Matthews, Turramurra Just a few pointers for the Herald’s new journalists: “carnage” entails the killing of many individuals, it’s not one other phrase for “lots of damage”. A bathroom shouldn’t be a “bathroom”, and suburbs of Wollongong, equivalent to Dapto, usually are not “near Wollongong” in the identical manner that Bondi shouldn’t be “near Sydney”. And by no means begin a sentence with a conjunction. Best needs; we want reliable sources of knowledge greater than ever as of late. Bronwyn Bryceson, Mangerton