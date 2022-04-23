Coalition defends Morrison’s decision not to call Solomon Islands leader

Prime Minister Scott Morrison along with his Solomon Islands counterpart

Manasseh Sogavare in 2019. Credit:Nine “Scott Morrison has had many conversations with Prime Minister Sogavare and we, as a country, continue to engage appropriately with the Solomon Islands,” he mentioned. “And it’s through those areas of engagement that we’ve secured important commitments from the Solomon Islands to not have any foreign military bases established in Solomon Islands.” As to why Australia hadn’t despatched the international minister to the nation, Birmingham mentioned, “We’ll continue to follow proper advice and engage with all of our Pacific partners at the appropriate level.” Labor’s deputy chief Richard Marles mentioned the federal government had did not persuade Solomon Islands to not signal the deal.

"Under their watch, they have let the Pacific go," he mentioned. "Under their watch, they have made it so that Australia is not the partner of choice for Solomon Islands. And by virtue of that, our security is much worse than it would otherwise have been. "This is a watershed moment in terms of Australia's national security, in terms of our place in the region and it is a watershed moment that is very negative. It definitely raises the increased prospect of Chinese military presence in the Pacific in that makes Australia less safe and that is because Scott Morrison wasn't doing his job." Under the settlement, Chinese armed forces might be allowed to guard infrastructure lower than 2000 kilometres off the Australian east coast which may reduce off very important provide strains to the US and Asia within the occasion of a battle.