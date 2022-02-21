Coalition inertia means it’s people power to the rescue

Sean Kelly says Morrison is “attempting to usher us into a national mood defined by the presence of crisis”. Morrison’s efforts might be redundant if we’re hit by one other wave of COVID-19. Unfortunately, that won’t be the form of disaster Morrison needs as a result of it’s going to remind us of his incapacity to handle the pandemic. Mark Porter, New Lambton So, Morrison needs the election to be all about emotions, somewhat than details. With our consideration raised and our worry heightened what can we see? Someone who has mishandled each disaster we’ve just lately confronted, and who’s now shouting at us. And another person who stays calm and leads a crew that successfully offers with the matter at hand. Which of those is extra prone to calm our fears? Before interesting to individuals’s feelings, you wish to make certain that it produces the fitting emotive response.

David Rush, Lawson Yep, these scare campaigns are working as election time rolls round. More promoting by Clive Palmer, textual content messages from Craig Kelly, Christopher Pyne on the town, the chance of over-donating to our political alternative (what number of raffle tickets can I purchase?), what is going to the ALP attempt to steal from us and someplace on the market the chance of a nasty overseas energy casting covetous eyes on our golden shores.

There might be no room beneath the mattress for reds, Scott: I shall be there with a bag over my head ready for May to return and go. Nola Tucker, Kiama Sean Kelly tries to tell us that “politics struggles with emotion”, which does certainly conform to the male stereotype. But males aren’t the strict intellectuals Kelly fancies they’re. In actuality, in Parliament, emotion is displayed much more typically than mind, and a greater understanding of the workings of science and logic could be nice. Diddy FitzGerald, Windsor Profit-driven aged care a multitude

After years of neglect, the federal government’s reply to insufficient and underpaid aged care staffing ranges is to recruit a “volunteer army” (“PM calls on volunteer army to fill staffing gaps”, February 21). Preparing for his or her function, these individuals might be given a 90-minute an infection management lecture, along with entry to grief counselling and a police test. Another inappropriate answer to a significant issue: it simply beggars perception. Elizabeth Kroon, Randwick Count me out, Scott Morrison. My brothers and I put in a number of hours a day over two years caring for our mom and her three roommates in a nursing “home” owned by an organization that continues to make thousands and thousands in revenue, however whose facility was run with a skeleton employees and scant sources. It’s previous time that the federal government known as these firms to account. Peter Mahoney, Oatley If volunteers may be known as in to rescue the aged care sector, maybe they might additionally assist out in Canberra. They would possibly do a greater job of working the nation than our present authorities. Gina Richter, Dulwich Hill Grave choices Your correspondent (Letters, February 21) claims it’s disrespectful to dive on the wreck of HMAS Perth as a result of it’s a struggle grave. On this foundation, he must also name for all excursions of the French and Gallipoli battlefields to be stopped and all Kokoda Track walks to stop. I fail to spot why shipwrecks ought to be handled otherwise when on the battlefields there are nonetheless the stays of troopers as but undiscovered with individuals strolling over them. Michael McFadyen, Kareela

Whose bastardry? Employee Relations Minister Damien Tudehope’s feedback (‴⁣⁣It’s going to be a very difficult day’: All Sydney trains suspended amid industrial action”, smh.com.au, February 21) of business bastardry lie not with the unions however with him and his authorities’s ideological neo-con insurance policies.

In as we speak’s harsh mild of financial and social actuality, I’m pondering the obvious sin of striving for a good residing wage, the not unreasonable need for safety of tenure somewhat than the current widespread tendency for insecure year-to-year contracts, all warmly cocooned inside the perpetual privatisation plans for primary administrative companies, transport networks, hospitals and colleges. James Laukka, Epping The vanity of NSW ministers, whether or not in transport, roads, well being or schooling portfolios, leaves me breathless. The rail union has not hijacked town: our high quality of life, entry to companies and our property throughout the state have been hijacked by a authorities hooked on self-interest, lobbyists and the non-public sector. The transport disaster is born of deep discontent after the carnage attributable to Andrew Constance, whose antipathy in direction of unions and communities was disgraceful. Workers are fed up with a authorities that doesn’t hear, seek the advice of, respect or present honest situations. I want us odd residents who’re additionally feeling the results of their rotten transport, planning and financial insurance policies had an identical alternative. Marie Healy, Hurlstone Park With ongoing destruction to wages and situations for our public sector employees over the previous 10years with the shameful manner that the state authorities has handled this precious workforce, it’s no marvel we’re seeing industrial motion. Nurses, paramedics, academics and transport employees, who stored us protected and operational throughout the pandemic, deserve higher than the enforced and unpaid extra time, employees shortages, cuts to efficient wages and the dearth of sources. They are exhausted and disillusioned. In addition, they’re confronted with unaffordable housing, monumental site visitors congestion attending to work and prohibitive tolls on the roads. Such is the efficient administration of our public companies by this authorities. Jane Morrison, Ingleburn Masking the issue

If many people are comfortable to pay just a few cents extra for Australian-made merchandise within the grocery store, then certainly our authorities can do the identical for medical merchandise (“Masks tender sidelines local manufacturers”, February 21). They imagine in “trickle-down economics” however it appears the advantages of the financial flow-on impact of shopping for Australian is past them. No shock there as many ideas similar to equity, integrity, honesty and reality are past this authorities. Tony Heathwood, Kiama Downs Missed alternative There was a possibility to have a “voice” to assist “stop building our cities the wrong way” (Letters, February 21), however the Willoughby voters didn’t take it when their probability got here round just a few weekends in the past. The probability for a Fresh Air method, proven within the cartoon, was misplaced. Even the “big swing” of 18 per cent in opposition to the Liberals implies that far too many citizens nonetheless noticed no situation with unhealthy governance. Pandering to automotive customers and toll-road buyers is so twentieth century, however when the world is demanding governments look to the longer term, all of the NSW authorities can ship is nineteenth century tram know-how, ferries that aren’t sensible for situations and a single line “metro” which has each restricted attraction and little sensible use for many of those that crowd into the Sydney basin transport community day by day. One will get what one votes for. John Kingsmill, Fairlight Release them now Mehdi Ali has been detained as a refugee in Australia for 9 years now. He is a recognised refugee, however has no rights in Australia as a human being. There are 5000 different refugees like him in limbo, no Medicare, no Centrelink, no rights. They have waited for a few years. Release them now and finish their struggling. We are extra humane than this. Sue Cory, Edge Hill (Qld)

Out of attain Your correspondent (Letters, February 21) shouldn’t be upset about individuals “reaching out”. Today all they wish to do is have “a conversation”. Much extra genteel than a debate or, heaven forbid, an argument. Eric Hunter, Cook (ACT) My picture of “reaching out” is of a foggy graveyard with a spectral hand reaching out from the tomb able to seize the throat of any passer-by. John Burman, Port Macquarie Happy to not attain out to you, however may we presumably lean in collectively? John Christie, Oatley Perhaps medalling and podiuming are extra neologising than clicheing? Gerry Foley, South Turramurra

Anyone who makes use of “woke” loses the argument. Graeme Finn, Summer Hill Ad overspend Apologies to Shakespeare, however Clive doth protest an excessive amount of (“Palmer’s ad spend 100 times more than others”, February 21). Besides, protesting to the transformed is fairly redundant. Steve Ngeow, Chatswood So Clive Palmer has spent greater than $31 million since August on promoting for his United Australia Party? Isn’t there a saying about empty vessels making probably the most sound? Glynn Stiller, Bowral The digital view

Online remark from one of many tales that attracted probably the most reader suggestions yesterday on smh.com.au

‘Hijacking the city’: All Sydney trains suspended amid industrial action

From Sean Newcombe: ″⁣The authorities didn’t must droop them. All drivers are at work. The trains may have run. It’s a negotiation tactic by authorities attempting to cease a court-approved industrial motion.″⁣