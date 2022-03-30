Coalition snubs Victoria in $7 billion fund for regions

Acting Premier James Merlino stated the federal price range was deeply disappointing however not stunning. Loading As The Age reported on Wednesday, Victoria acquired simply 5.9 per cent, or $208 million, out of a complete $3.56 billion price of latest infrastructure funding over the four-year price range interval, regardless of having one-quarter of the nation’s inhabitants. That compares with $1.3 billion of latest cash in NSW, $1.1 billion in Western Australia and $447 million in Queensland. “If you look at regional Victoria specifically, the story is just as bad,” Mr Merlino stated. “The federal government have a $7.1 billion regional development fund – nothing for Victoria. It’s all gone to areas that they want to win in an election in a couple of months’ time.”

“The Treasurer [Josh Frydenberg] might come from Victoria, but he’s not for Victoria. Once again, we’re seeing that in this year’s budget.” On Wednesday, Mr Frydenberg defended the price range carve-up for Victoria, saying the full infrastructure funding in Victoria amounted to greater than $35.5 billion for the reason that Coalition got here to authorities. “Over the next 10 years, Victoria has 26 per cent of infrastructure commitments, in line with their population share,” he stated. These commitments, a few of which stretch properly past the price range’s four-year ahead estimates interval and haven’t been factored into the underside line, embody the Melbourne Airport Rail Link, Geelong Fast Rail and two intermodal freight terminals.

The federal authorities argues the price range additionally contains important funding for regional Australia extra broadly, cash that may assist create jobs in Victoria, together with a $2 billion regional fund for enterprise alternatives. Senior Morrison authorities sources have blamed Victoria for placing all its eggs within the one basket with the Suburban Rail Loop. The first part alone, connecting Cheltenham to Box Hill, is anticipated to price as a lot as $34.5 billion and the Commonwealth is refusing to stump up, no less than till there may be extra element. The federal authorities has indicated it’ll only go ahead with a city deal for Melbourne’s south-east as soon as a north-west settlement, which remains to be being negotiated, has been finalised. Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher stated on price range evening that discussions on the north-west deal had been progressing on how greatest to leverage the Commonwealth’s investments within the area, together with the Beveridge freight terminal and Melbourne airport rail. But former Labor premier John Brumby, who has helped spearhead the north and west deal in an space anticipated to have a bigger inhabitants than South Australia by 2036, stated metropolis offers had been “still very much on the agenda and we hope in these circumstances the federal government will make further announcements”. Kingston mayor Steve Staikos, a Labor Party member and spokesman for the Greater South East Melbourne coalition of councils, stated the Morrison authorities was unlikely to ship the town deal it promised in 2019.

“I think there’s a big black hole in the south-east of Melbourne when you look at the budget … we need to ask ourselves why,” Cr Staikos stated. “Why is the federal government ignoring greater south-east Melbourne? Is this budget designed to deliver productivity? Is it designed to deliver a rebound? Is it designed to deliver infrastructure? Or is it designed for electoral success? Kingston mayor Steve Staikos Credit:Penny Stephens “I’m sorry to say, but the message it’s sending us is that it’s just basically a cynical exercise for winning votes. If they don’t think they’re going to be electorally successful in this region, they’re not going to put the money in the key infrastructure that’s needed in our region.” Cr Staikos pointed to the upper unemployment fee within the south-east and booming inhabitants as arguments for an pressing metropolis deal. Andrew Giles, Labor’s spokesman for cities and concrete infrastructure, criticised the “weasel words” of the Morrison authorities on metropolis offers.