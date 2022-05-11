Coalition will import aged care workers and cover higher wages, minister says

He stated a re-elected Coalition authorities would look to recruit aged care staff from abroad to fill gaps, saying: “We will be in a position to move very, very quickly after the election to facilitate some recruitment from overseas”.

Two weeks in the past, Health and Aged Care Minister Greg Hunt attacked Albanese after he acknowledged Labor’s 24/7 nurse plan would depend on importing staff.

“Mr Albanese must immediately answer: How many nurses and doctors does he plan to recruit from overseas? Which countries will they come from? Will they take Australian jobs?” Hunt stated in a press release on the time.

A Coalition spokesman declined to offer details about the federal government’s plan to recruit aged care staff from abroad when requested for particulars on Tuesday.

Health Department modelling exhibits an additional 14,000 nurses are wanted simply to ship the federal authorities’s dedication to require aged care houses to have a registered nurse on-site for 16 hours a day by October 2023. About 2500 extra could be wanted to satisfy Labor’s promise to mandate 24/7 registered nurses from July 2023.