Cobbo hat-trick steadies Broncos’ nerves in win over Knights

Brisbane are heading in the direction of their first NRL finals collection in three years after overcoming Newcastle 28-10 at Suncorp Stadium.

Broncos captain Adam Reynolds stamped his authority within the slippery situations to orchestrate 4 of his facet’s 5 tries – together with a Selwyn Cobbo hat-trick – for the dogged victory.

Despite returning to the winners’ circle, coach Kevin Walters might be sad with a disappointing second half on Saturday night time when the Knights stormed again into the competition after trailing 18-0 at halftime.

Up by eight with 10 minutes left, it took some Reynolds’ magic to ease the 25,742-strong residence crowd’s nerves by establishing Cobbo’s final two tries in the suitable nook.