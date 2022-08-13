Cobbo hat-trick steadies Broncos’ nerves in win over Knights
Brisbane are heading in the direction of their first NRL finals collection in three years after overcoming Newcastle 28-10 at Suncorp Stadium.
Broncos captain Adam Reynolds stamped his authority within the slippery situations to orchestrate 4 of his facet’s 5 tries – together with a Selwyn Cobbo hat-trick – for the dogged victory.
Despite returning to the winners’ circle, coach Kevin Walters might be sad with a disappointing second half on Saturday night time when the Knights stormed again into the competition after trailing 18-0 at halftime.
Up by eight with 10 minutes left, it took some Reynolds’ magic to ease the 25,742-strong residence crowd’s nerves by establishing Cobbo’s final two tries in the suitable nook.
The win just about locks in a finals berth for Brisbane – their first since 2019 after two painful seasons within the cellar – as they now sit three wins clear and a big for-and-against benefit over ninth-placed Canberra.
It additionally ended a two-game rut following flat losses to Wests Tigers and the Sydney Roosters which had put their top-four hopes on ice. But their kind might want to enhance if they’re to make an affect in September.
“We’re obviously not happy with the second half but pleased with the victory after the last two weeks,” Reynolds informed Fox League. “It was a step in the right direction.”
Drizzle in Brisbane made the ball like a cake of cleaning soap, with either side frequently coughing up possession.