CoBRA jawan injured in Maoist encounter in Bijapur; Grenade launcher recovered

BASTAR/RAIPUR: A head constable of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was injured in an encounter with Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur district on Tuesday, police stated including that some Maoists have additionally sustained accidents.

Police stated that the encounter passed off at round 1.10 pm within the forest between Kottaguda and Pegdapalli villages beneath Basadguda police station space when a joint group of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and 210th battalion of CoBRA had been put for anti-naxal operations.

Police have additionally recovered a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) and reside shells from the encounter spot, apart from explosives and different Maoist-related supplies.

“The joint team was out for an operation and when they were cordoning off Pegdapalli village, a group of Maoists opened fire. The security forces retaliated and the Maoist fled inside the jungle. A head constable of CoBRA, Sanjeev Kumar, sustained injuries but his condition is stable”, Inspector General of Police, Bastar vary, Sunderaj P, stated in a press release.

“We have recovered one Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), explosives and other Maoist literature from the spot. Police have also launched a combing operation in the jungles after the encounter,” IG stated.

On Sunday, 4 safety personnel had been injured in Maoist assault on a police camp in Bijapur district.

It is price mentioning that Maoists’ tactical counter-offensive marketing campaign or TCOC, beneath which they perform assaults between March and July yearly, is occurring.

The TCOC is a division of Maoists which works instantly beneath the Central Military Commission (CMC) of CPI (Maoist) and the top of CMC is liable for making technique on this interval which is between March to July yearly.The intention of TCOC is to do most harm to the safety forces as a result of the jungle is clear and dry. Senior Maoist cadres additionally recruit some new cadres and deploy them to the areas the place the Maoists are planning assaults.

Officials imagine that since safety forces opened about 10 safety camps within the core strongholds of Maoists and haven’t confronted any critical reverses on this TCOC, Maoists are hell-bent in inflicting critical harm to safety forces.