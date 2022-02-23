Cocaine Cartel Busted In Delhi, 2 Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 10 Crore

Delhi Police has busted an inter-continental syndicate of cocaine traffickers (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an inter-continental syndicate of cocaine traffickers working in a extremely organized method and arrested two accused together with 1,850 grams of contraband valued at roughly Rs 10 crore within the worldwide market, stated Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manishi Chandra on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been recognized as Maurey E Gangadien (45) a resident of Suriname, South America, and Namubiru Janat (35), a resident of Navi Mumbai, and a local of Uganda had been arrested on this connection.

Mr Chandra additional stated that the syndicate was being operated by its key gamers based mostly in South America with nodes in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Delhi.

“The contraband was being clandestinely smuggled into India by smartly packing in ladies’ purses and cosmetic articles for the last several months,” stated Delhi DCP.

It stated that the Counter Intelligence Unit of Special Cell has been creating intelligence on varied cocaine-specific cartels working in India.

Amidst steady intel-operation, a particular enter was obtained on February 14 concerning the actions of a overseas nationwide girl into Delhi who was knowledgeable to have introduced in vital portions of cocaine from overseas.

“Acting on the input, the team conducted a raid at a hotel in Karol Bagh area in Delhi, where a Surinamese lady namely Maurey Erna Gangadien was found staying since February 11. After complying with the stipulations under the NDPS Act, a search operation was carried out at her hotel room and over 1 kg of fine quality cocaine, neatly and professionally packed into the ladies purses’, deodorant containers etc., was recovered,” the DCP stated.

The accused was accordingly arrested and a police custody remand was obtained from the involved Court.

“During her interrogation, the accused disclosed that she had transported the contraband on directions of her Paramaribo, Suriname based handlers who are connected with other cartels operating out of South American producer countries like Mexico etc. and have major transshipment partners in several African nations,” the police stated.

It was additionally revealed that on February 14, previous to her arrest, the accused had delivered part of the consignment introduced in by her to a different overseas nationwide girl specifically Lissa, a resident of Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Accordingly, efforts had been made to determine and observe the actions of suspect Lissa and to get better the contraband that she had reportedly obtained.

On February 21, the suspect Lisa whose actual identify was Namubiru Janat was apprehended from south Delhi whereas she was carrying a portion of the cocaine obtained from the primary accused. She was additionally arrested and brought into police remand after which she led to additional recoveries of cocaine.

“Accused Namubiru Janat holds a Ugandan passport and has been living in India at various places. Her movement records show that almost on a daily basis, she has been taking flights to various metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad etc,” it stated.

The police have knowledgeable the respective embassies about their arrests and additional investigation is underneath progress.

Further investigation is underway.