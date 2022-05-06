Cocaine found in coffee at Nespresso factory in Switzerland

More than 500 kilograms of cocaine have been seized after the drug was present in a cargo of espresso beans delivered to a Nespresso manufacturing facility in Switzerland, say police.

Workers alerted authorities in Fribourg to a mysterious white powder they present in baggage of espresso beans.

Police decided the substance was cocaine. They then searched 5 maritime containers “delivered the same day by train” the place 500 kg of the drug was discovered. The haul is estimated to have a avenue worth of greater than €48 million.

“For Fribourg, it’s definitely a big seizure, it’s really quite exceptional,” stated Marc Andrey, head of safety for Fribourg. “It’s the first time we’ve had such a find, 500 kg. I think it’s also one of the biggest seizures in Switzerland, not the biggest, but one of the biggest in Switzerland.”

Initial investigation decided the cargo originated in Brazil, police stated, including that the cocaine seized was greater than 80% pure.

In an announcement, Nespresso stated the substance didn’t come into contact with any of their espresso or gear and that every one their manufacturing was protected to eat.