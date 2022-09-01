Cocktail Week 2022: Delhi Witnessed A Weekend Full Of High-Spirited Fun

The Cocktail Week Delhi Edition was again with a bang in August 2022. A concoction of heady drinks, good meals, foot-tapping music, remedy purchasing and enjoyable actions enthralled Delhiites for a weekend-long celebration. Held from August 26 to August 28 in DLF Avenue Saket, The Cocktail Week Delhi 2022 was themed round a carnival competition, titled “Enchanted Jungle”. The high-octane occasion supplied an opportunity for bar- and restaurant-hopping, all underneath one roof.

The competition was divided into six totally different zones. Bar Experience Zone had some standard liquor manufacturers showcasing their cocktails expertise. Smoke Vodka, Bacardi, Stoli, Amaro, Absolute, Budweiser, Black & White, Scottish Leader, Grants, Beefeater, Bombay Sapphire, Martini, Jagermeister, Jimmy’s Cocktails, Tipsy Tiger, Sepoy, Gunsberg and extra, offered distinctive cocktails of their pop- up bars.

Chill Zone was lined up with some upcoming eating places and cloud kitchens stalls, together with Burgerama, Burgrill, Francesco Pizzeria, Currynama, Chai Le Lo, Pan Tastic Food and lots of extra.

Music Experience Zone featured an artist lineup of Indian upcoming rappers, bands, DJs units, Saxophonists and extra. While nearly all of the gang thronged to those three zones, those that had been looking for extra journey headed to The Activity Zone for face glitter artwork, hair braiding, caricature artist and stone portray. Quirky Photo Booths had been one other main attraction. Market Zone supplied quite a lot of handicrafts and vogue selections.

About Cocktail Week:

Drawing inspiration from world festivals championing cocktail concoctions amidst festivities, India Cocktail Week was conceptualized and included in 2015; its first version was held in Delhi NCR which noticed 150+ bars take part within the occasion.

Founder of The Cocktail Week, Archit Singhal, shared, “The Cocktail Week Delhi Edition is a perfect chance for City Peeps to raise their cocktail glasses, explore the best bars under one roof and say in unison- Cheers! This time, we bring in a lot of diversity with our partnering brands with a host of experiences, post covid to regain our lives and make special moments with our loved ones over 3 days of festivities.”



