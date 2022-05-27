Code Red chaos: Victorian ambulance staff resort to paper and pen after IT failure

Victoria’s triple zero name takers have been compelled to resort to pen and paper to allocate ambulances throughout the state when a significant expertise failure prompted a code crimson alert in a single day.

Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA) operators manually needed to match ambulances to incidents throughout the IT crash – which lasted for round half an hour – as hospitals battled surges in emergency sufferers.

Victorian Ambulance Union state secretary Danny Hill mentioned triple zero name takers have been compelled to “literally go to an old manual pen and paper system” when the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system crashed.

The stunning state of affairs coincided with a surge in demand, forcing Ambulance Victoria to declare a code crimson.