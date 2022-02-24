Coffee, Appetizers And More: Roastery Coffee House Is The Latest Cafe On The Block

Whether to unwind over espresso or relish a fast snack, cafes have develop into our go-to locations. The Indian espresso market, too, has expanded manifold. There are many new and taking place locations to cater to this rising demand from individuals who cannot do with out their sizzling cuppa. Roastery Coffee House is the newest addition to Noida’s vibrant restaurant scene; serving up premium espresso to diners. Founded in 2017, the model already has two outposts in Hyderabad and Kolkata. The thought behind the cafe is to satiate espresso cravings whereas additionally indulging in some toothsome treats.

Roastery Coffee House’s Newest Outlet In Noida. Photo Credit: Roastery Coffee House

The menu of Roastery Coffee House Noida has loads of choices obtainable. Indulge your self with its number of breakfast choices together with the Roastery Special Sunny Side Up. If you take pleasure in cheese-laden treats, the Cheesy Garlic Bread must be your go-to. The Grilled Chicken Salad together with a big selection of sandwiches go away you spoiled for selection. Appetizers akin to Onion Rings and Chicken Wings too had been gratifying. However, we felt there might be different snack gadgets aside from the deep-fried ones.

Roastery Special Sunny Side Up. Photo Credit: Roastery Coffee House

Farm Fresh Pizza. Photo Credit: Roastery Coffee House

Fish in Pesto Sauce. Photo Credit: Roastery Coffee House

The foremost course too had a variety of choices to tantalise the palate. The Farm Fresh Pizza and Fish in Pesto Sauce had been our high picks. The espresso was distinctive, and the beans had been freshly floor to order. We did, nevertheless, really feel that the Kolkata outpost barely outshone its Delhi counterpart. Let’s see what the eatery comes up with subsequent!

What: Roastery Coffee House

When: 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Where: Bl008, Roastery Street, close to OXYGEN BUSINESS PARK, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201306, India

Cost for 2: INR 800 approx

For reservations: 80196 61369