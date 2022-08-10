Coffee mug featuring tic-tac-toe game is on Anand Mahindra’s bucket list. Here’s why

Industrialist Anand Mahindra’s posts on social media go viral very quickly, because of their quirky nature. And his newest share isn’t any exception. Taking it to Twitter, the chairperson of Mahindra Group posted a picture of a printed espresso mug that includes a tic-tac-toe sport with a robust message. He even shared, together with his 9.6 million followers, his need to purchase one such espresso mug.

“I’m going to get this mug. Clever. The solution to a problem often lies by joining the dots with something OUTSIDE your own ecosystem…,” wrote Anand Mahindra whereas sharing the picture. It exhibits a espresso mug that includes a tic-tac-toe sport the place X wins. However, there is a twist to it. The textual content above the sport ‘Think Outside The Box’ helps full the sport in favour of X.

Take a take a look at Anand Mahindra’s tweet beneath:

I’m going to get this mug. Clever. The answer to an issue typically lies by becoming a member of the dots with one thing OUTSIDE your personal ecosystem… pic.twitter.com/SedGrDN8B9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 10, 2022

The tweet was shared by Mahindra just a few hours in the past. It has since garnered greater than 5,700 likes and over 428 retweets. The share has even prompted folks to share their ideas within the feedback part.

“Checkmate,” posted a person whereas sharing a picture the place he struck out the Os, the identical approach the Xs have been struck out. He earned a spherical of applause from Anand Mahindra for his artistic considering.

A Twitter consumer identified, “Indeed ..but thinking…if the down print was little more on right…than O could have been the winner… it’s all abt who gets what.” “True but it depends , how economic, ergonomic or ecological would be that outside kick to the goal post . In the zeal for scoring goal from outside the box, one may end up being offside or outside the field ( both problem & solution),” expressed one other particular person.

“When life seems difficult just explore deep & wide… the gate to come out and reaching success path opens for persistent & focused action! Thanks Anand ji for the enlightenment,” wrote a 3rd.