Cold water swimming with Johnny Mercer MP

This week Jack Blanchard heads to Plymouth to satisfy Johnny Mercer, the ex-soldier who as a Tory MP has proved one of many authorities’s fiercest critics. They go sight-seeing, take shelter from a winter storm in numerous pubs and cafes, and even head to the coast for an ill-advised February dip within the sea. Through the course of the day, Johnny discusses his army profession, his disenchantment with the Westminster system, and his marketing campaign to enhance the lives of Britain’s army veterans.