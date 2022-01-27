Cold wave conditions to continue in northwest India till weekend

NEW DELHI: Cold wave situations are prone to proceed in components of northwest India for a minimum of two days adopted by a contemporary western disturbance that can deliver snowfall and rainfall to the western Himalayan area, the India Meteorological Department mentioned.

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation can also be mendacity over Uttar Pradesh whereas a trough is operating from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka. A contemporary feeble western disturbance may be very prone to have an effect on the western Himalayan area from January 29 and one other northwest India from February 2.

Isolated mild rainfall may be very doubtless in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim until January 28. In Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha, remoted mild rainfall may be very doubtless.

Under the affect of the western disturbance from January 29, mild remoted rainfall and snowfall are doubtless within the Western Himalayan area on January 29 and 30. Isolated dense to very dense fog within the night time and morning hours in remoted pockets may be very prone to proceed in Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh.