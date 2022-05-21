‘Cold winners’: The Alcaraz shot tipped to break down the ‘big three’

Alcaraz is “arguably moving the game forward a notch”, McNamee stated, acutely conscious that Nadal is probably not fully slot in Paris, hampered by a continual foot damage which additionally clouded his Australian Open lead-up, despite going on to win it. “It’s not Rafa in his prime, but it’s a little bit [like] what Lendl did to Borg. The game evolved when Borg and [Guillermo] Vilas brought in heavy top spin and then Lendl had similar top spin but actually had more power,” McNamee stated. “I don’t actually think his [Alcatraz’s] forehand is as good as Nadal’s. I do not. However, his backhand is so much better.” Australian tennis nice Paul McNamee “I’m not saying historically that he [Lendl] is a better player than all of those, but he actually moved the game forward because he added power to the top-spin. “His forehand was quite lethal. It was a bigger shot than Borg had, even though Borg had a great forehand, Lendl’s was evolved a little bit. He added more power.”

A younger Ivan Lendl. Credit:Archives What does Alcaraz's sport appear like? Alcaraz loved his first profession win over Nadal earlier this month in Madrid earlier than following it with victory over Djokovic and destroying Germany's Alexander Zverev within the ultimate. Suddenly, everybody sat up and took discover. Nadal's piercing, top-spin-laden forehand is famous, taking him to a file variety of grand slam titles (21) and brutal dominance on clay (13 Roland Garros titles and counting).

“His backhand was so fast, so heavy, whereas Rafa’s backhand is a traditional top-spin backhand with shape. Alcaraz just rips his backhand flat, and he just hits cold winners across court, just cold winners. A bit like Djokovic, OK, but he’s also got a very good forehand.” Thus McNamee can safely anticipate Alcaraz’s affect. Loading “What Alcaraz seems to be doing is saying ‘well, you might have the best shot, but mine’s almost as good and, in fact, my backhand … the other one is way better.’ “So I’m going to overwhelm you with the combination of the two, which no one had been able to do [in men’s tennis] pre-Alcaraz.

“That’s why I’m seeing the slight evolution of the game again, which comes along every generation.” Arguably, Alcaraz represents a brand new type of Djokovic, McNamee says. “Djokovic is similar in a way because he’s got the great backhand – much better than Nadal’s – and that’s why he [Djokovic] has done so well against him, especially on hardcourt. “To be honest he [Alcaraz] plays more like Djokovic than he does like Nadal.” Inevitable comparisons

Nadal’s and Alcaraz’s birthdays are solely weeks aside and Nadal’s memorable opening main at Roland Garros in 2005 occurred shortly after he turned 19. Therefore, comparisons between the 2 are sure. Nadal has expressed some frustration when quizzed constantly about Alcaraz’s profession trajectory. “If he’s able to win 25 grand slams, it’s going to be amazing for him and for our country, and I’ll be happy for him,” stated the tennis legend. “But let him enjoy his personal career,” Nadal warned. “Don’t put extra pressure on him.” Rafael Nadal. Credit:AP