Coldplay to perform free concert at Expo 2020 Dubai

Coldplay will probably be acting at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 15 to advertise their new album, based on an official Expo assertion launched on Wednesday morning.

Entry will probably be freed from cost, though a ticket have to be reserved beforehand. Bookings go dwell on Saturday at 9 p.m. on the Expo 2020 Dubai web site.

The present at Al Wasl Dome would be the regional premiere of Coldplay’s latest album ‘Music of the Spheres’, launched on October 15, 2021.

Fans of the Chris Martin-fronted band can even be capable of watch the present on screens outdoors on the Expo’s Festival Garden and Jubilee Park in the event that they haven’t reserved a ticket, based on the assertion.

Both Expo and Coldplay tickets are required to attend the gig.

It can even be streamed dwell on-line on YouTube, Expo TV, Virtual Expo Dubai, and Oculus Virtual Reality.

The present is being promoted beneath the Expo’s Program for People and Planet, championing environmental initiatives.

Coldplay have pledged to chop the carbon emissions of their newest tour by 50 %.

The British gentle rockers have been common guests to the United Arab Emirates since a notable 2009 gig in Abu Dhabi.

They returned for New Year’s performances in 2011 and 2016.

“We’re excited to announce that next Tuesday – Feb[ruary] 15 – we’re playing an Infinite Nights show in Dubai in support of @expo2020dubai’s Programme for People and Planet,” the band wrote on its official Twitter account.

‘Music of the Spheres’ is the band’s ninth album and was produced by hitmaker Max Martin, who has labored with the likes of Britney Spears and Taylor Swift.

The album has acquired combined evaluations, though single ‘Higher Power’ has been nominated for a Grammy award.

