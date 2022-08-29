Colin de Grandhomme’s presence in BBL draft catches New Zealand Cricket by surprise
Strikers took de Grandhomme as their second choose, with head coach Jason Gillespie citing his availability as a key issue. However, he’s centrally contracted by NZC who, as of Monday morning, stated they had been unaware of the allrounder’s intentions.
“As it stands, Colin is a centrally-contracted player, and has not requested a release,” an NZC spokesperson advised ESPNcricinfo. “We’re now in discussions with Colin to find the best possible way forward.”
There was preliminary shock at de Grandhomme’s title being introduced as a result of he had not been on the ultimate listing of 332 gamers circulated earlier within the week forward of the draft. However, ESPNcricinfo understands that he had nominated himself earlier than the cut-off final Sunday although his remaining paperwork took extra time to return by means of, and so CA weren’t capable of affirm his title within the listing.
“We think he complements our squad perfectly,” Gillespie stated. “We feel with our squad and what will complement our local players most effectively is someone that can bat in the middle, offer some overs and is good in the field. He’s very experienced and has played a lot of cricket all around the world. Colin was high in our thinking. We’re absolutely delighted we’ve managed to get him.”
And even when he wasn’t chosen, de Grandhomme would nonetheless require a No Objection Certificate from NZC. Centrally-contracted gamers are additionally anticipated to make themselves accessible for the home Super Smash match, which runs by means of January.