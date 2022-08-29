Colin de Grandhomme’s presence in BBL draft catches New Zealand Cricket by surprise

There was confusion over the standing of Colin de Grandhomme within the BBL draft after he was chosen by Adelaide Strikers, with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) saying that they had not been approached by him to play within the match.

Strikers took de Grandhomme as their second choose, with head coach Jason Gillespie citing his availability as a key issue. However, he’s centrally contracted by NZC who, as of Monday morning, stated they had been unaware of the allrounder’s intentions.

“As it stands, Colin is a centrally-contracted player, and has not requested a release,” an NZC spokesperson advised ESPNcricinfo. “We’re now in discussions with Colin to find the best possible way forward.”

There was preliminary shock at de Grandhomme’s title being introduced as a result of he had not been on the ultimate listing of 332 gamers circulated earlier within the week forward of the draft. However, ESPNcricinfo understands that he had nominated himself earlier than the cut-off final Sunday although his remaining paperwork took extra time to return by means of, and so CA weren’t capable of affirm his title within the listing.

“We think he complements our squad perfectly,” Gillespie stated. “We feel with our squad and what will complement our local players most effectively is someone that can bat in the middle, offer some overs and is good in the field. He’s very experienced and has played a lot of cricket all around the world. Colin was high in our thinking. We’re absolutely delighted we’ve managed to get him.”

De Grandhomme has not performed for New Zealand because the Lord’s Test against England in June, the place he suffered a heel harm that was anticipated to sideline him for 3 months. While he isn’t a certainty to return to the aspect, New Zealand have a tour to Pakistan in late December, which overlaps with a good portion of the BBL.

And even when he wasn’t chosen, de Grandhomme would nonetheless require a No Objection Certificate from NZC. Centrally-contracted gamers are additionally anticipated to make themselves accessible for the home Super Smash match, which runs by means of January.

Trent Boult , who was a platinum participant within the draft and was picked by Melbourne Stars, was released from his central contract earlier this month at his request. NZC stated he would not be assured choice, with desire given to these contracted both centrally or domestically.