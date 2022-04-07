Colin Ingram stint as Labuschagne stand-in pays off for Glamorgan





Glamorgan 164 for 4 (Ingram 71*) vs Durham

Just 47 overs had been doable on a day curtailed by climate within the LV=Insurance County Championship match between Glamorgan and Durham in Cardiff. The dwelling facet reached 164 for 4 on the shut on a day that noticed repeated climate delays after lunch.

It was the guests who received the toss and put Glamorgan into bat. Useful contributions of 28 from David Lloyd and 24 from Sam Northeast gave Glamorgan an honest begin however two wickets in eight balls simply earlier than lunch introduced Durham again into the sport. Colin Ingram was the star for Glamorgan, ending on 71 not out earlier than an enormous hailstorm took the gamers off the sphere for the ultimate time simply after tea.

Glamorgan experimented with Andrew Salter as an opener, the third time in three completely different matches that he has been given the job. This one was no extra profitable than the opposite makes an attempt with Salter now having made 7 runs from three innings on the prime of the order. While there was some batting success for the offspinner – he has 9 fifties in first-class cricket – it is going to be attention-grabbing how long-lasting and the way profitable this experiment shall be. When Eddie Bryrom is again from damage the expectation is that he shall be given the job.

Lloyd, himself a relative newcomer to opening in top quality cricket, regarded far more assured with actual constructive intent from the outset. He performed an enterprising innings earlier than edging to David Bedingham off the bowling of Ben Raine.

New Glamorgan signing Northeast regarded in good contact earlier than he was trapped lbw by Chris Rushworth. When Raine had Kiran Carlson bowled for 1 within the subsequent over Glamorgan discovered themselves 108 for 4 regardless of having regarded in management for a lot of the morning session.

Ingram, who has performed only one different first-class match since 2017, regarded in unbelievable contact, passing his fifty from 76 balls with one half probability within the gully being his solely slip up. Lloyd joked afterwards that Marnus Labuschagne, who has solely simply arrived within the nation, may need a battle to get his place again.

“We will have to send Marnus back home I think, and Colin can take his place,” he stated. “Obviously, it is a good place to be having that competition and Colin has come in and done a really good job. He has a lot of experience and knows he’s game pretty well so I think it is a bit easier than someone a bit younger coming in to do it. He has fitted in very well and has looked good all pre-season so he has finally showed his form.”

Just 17 overs had been doable after the lunch break, with quick however heavy rain and hail showers taking the gamers off the sphere at common intervals earlier than one almighty downpour compelled them off for good.

Despite these common interruptions Ingram and Chris Cooke placed on an undefeated partnership of 56 for the fifth wicket. With the ball getting older issues regarded a little bit simpler for batting though there was nonetheless the odd supply that seamed or swung.

Raine was the decide of the Durham bowlers as he acquired the ball to maneuver typically sufficient to hassle the batters all through his 11 overs, and he shall be disillusioned that the climate prevented him from having additional alternatives for wickets.





