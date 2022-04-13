College Student From Stoughton Witnessed Aftermath Of NYC Subway Shooting

STOUGHTON (CBS) — A university pupil from Stoughton noticed the aftermath of the distinction in New York Tuesday morning the place a capturing within the Subway left several people hurt.

Stephanie Marrow advised WBZ-TV her practice arrived on the thirty sixth avenue subway station moments after the capturing.

“As we passed by, I see the actual scene as we’re passing by it. There were two people on the ground, a bunch of people were trying to help them. And there was blood, like a trail of blood, a trail from the opposite train doors,” she mentioned.

Marrow mentioned she didn’t discover out what truly occurred till she obtained to class later.

She takes this subway route every day, it’s simply two stops from the place she lives.