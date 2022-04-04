Collingwood accepts one-match ban for De Goey’s dangerous tackle
Meanwhile, the Brisbane Lions have accepted Oscar McInerney’s one-match ban for hanging North Melbourne’s Tristan Xerri.
The MRO discovered McInerney deliberately struck Xerri with low influence and excessive contact within the third quarter of Brisbane’s 108-point demolition of the Kangaroos on Saturday night.
He will now miss the Lions’ upcoming spherical 4 match in opposition to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night time.
Richmond midfielder Marlion Pickett was additionally charged with hanging St Kilda’s Dan Butler throughout Sunday afternoon’s recreation at Marvel Stadium.
Tigers coach Damien Hardwick lamented the incident post-match, with Pickett’s ill-discipline main on to a purpose for the Saints as they defeated Richmond by 33 points.
Pickett can settle for a $2000 fantastic for the incident with an early plea after the MRO deemed the incident was intentional with low influence and physique contact.
Richmond defender Hugo Ralphsmith’s sort out, which concussed St Kilda ahead Jack Higgins, was additionally assessed, however Ralphsmith was cleared of any wrongdoing.
