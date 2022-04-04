Collingwood accepts one-match ban for De Goey’s dangerous tackle

Meanwhile, the Brisbane Lions have accepted Oscar McInerney’s one-match ban for hanging North Melbourne’s Tristan Xerri.

The MRO discovered McInerney deliberately struck Xerri with low influence and excessive contact within the third quarter of Brisbane’s 108-point demolition of the Kangaroos on Saturday night.

He will now miss the Lions’ upcoming spherical 4 match in opposition to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night time.

Richmond midfielder Marlion Pickett was additionally charged with hanging St Kilda’s Dan Butler throughout Sunday afternoon’s recreation at Marvel Stadium.

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick lamented the incident post-match, with Pickett’s ill-discipline main on to a purpose for the Saints as they defeated Richmond by 33 points.