Collingwood shocked by Root capt questions

England’s interim head coach Paul Collingwood says he is amazed questions are being requested about Joe Root’s captaincy of the Test aspect.

England have received simply considered one of their final 17 Tests and the stress has been mounting on Root following a 4-0 Ashes sequence defeat by Australia and a 1-0 loss within the West Indies.

The outcomes prompted former captains Michael Atherton, Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain to recommend it ought to be the tip of the highway for Root, who has signalled his want to proceed within the function.

“Sometimes it amazes me that he gets questioned because of how it feels within the dressing room,” Collingwood, who was in cost for the West Indies tour after Chris Silverwood stepped down, informed British media.

“It’s the first time I’ve experienced him as a head coach, and worked with him. You can see the passion, the drive. There’s a real hunger to get it right. These aren’t just words coming out of his mouth.

“He’s determined to get the group again to successful video games of cricket. I can not say something however positivity by way of what he has accomplished management smart within the dressing room, making an attempt to maneuver this group ahead.”

Collingwood said the likes of Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes had been “excellent” on their Caribbean tour but added he understood the scrutiny the team is under.

“I can see it as a result of we’re not successful video games of cricket,” he said. “When you might have that form of document, I can perceive the place the noise comes from.”