Collingwood star star signs enormous new deal

Superstar Collingwood defender Darcy Moore has tied his long-term future too the membership after signing a six-year contract.

The 26-year-old right now signed a long run deal that would see him play out the remainder of his profession on the membership with the deal holding him in black and white till the tip of 2028.

“I’m glad to come to an arrangement with the club and continue my football career at Collingwood,” Moore mentioned.

“With a new coaching group and young squad, we are creating strong foundations for the future – this is exciting to be a part of.”

“I understand my role as a leader of this program, and I’m pleased to continue this work for many years to come.”.

The fullback has performed 105 video games and kicked 65 targets within the black and white.

Moore returned to the sport this season after injuring his proper knee within the ultimate minutes of Collingwood’s Round 13 match towards Melbourne final 12 months.

All-Australian in 2020, Moore was elevated to the Collingwood management group in 2021 earlier than being appointed by his friends as vice-captain this 12 months.

“We’re wrapped to extend Darcy so he can potentially finish his career here at Collingwood,” Collingwood GM of Football, Graham Wright mentioned.

“Darcy is already a vice-captain of the club and I’m sure he has aspirations to captain the club down the track.

“All-Australian key defenders, 200cm plus of his calibre are hard to find. We respected the fact he was a free agent at the end of this year, and he would take some time to make his decision.

“We are pleased to come to terms that should see Darcy play out his career at Collingwood.”