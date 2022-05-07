Colombia agricultural exports to US ‘could grow 250%’

Colombia agricultural exports to the United States may develop 250% over the following decade, hitting $1.4 billion (all figures in USD), with US demand for agricultural items set to spike.

Colombia has an abundance of fertile land

That is according to a new report from the Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Colombia), which states that Colombia’s fertile, plentiful, and massively underutilized tracts of arable land may very well be employed to assist meet rising demand globally.

With UN estimates suggesting that the worldwide inhabitants may develop by 25% to hit 10 billion folks by 2050, that can imply that inside 30 years worldwide demand for agricultural items might be double what they have been a decade in the past.

According to the AmCham Colombia report, the South American nation has greater than 25 million hectares of land that may very well be used for agriculture, of which little greater than 5 million hectares are presently productive – which means the nation has important scope to fulfill the rising want.

That will embrace an uptick in demand from the United States over the approaching years, which may see Colombia agricultural exports to the nation improve five-fold inside a decade.

“It is expected that in the next 10 years the percentage of land devoted to cultivation will increase, with Latin America having the greatest potential at the global level, which will help the region to position itself as a world supplier of agricultural goods,” mentioned María Claudia Lacouture, govt director of AmCham Colombia, in e mail correspondence with Biz Latin Hub.

Orinoco area may very well be key to increasing Colombia agricultural exports

Among the areas of Colombia with the very best potential for agricultural improvement are the expansive Orinoco area – one in every of 5 most important areas of the nation, which is basically made up of the 4 departments of Arauca, Casanare, Meta, and Vichada.

According to the AmCham Colombia report, the Orinoco area has greater than 2.8 million hectares of fertile land that’s splendid for agricultural improvement and forestry initiatives, with Lacouture highlighting that the nation is nicely positioned for funding in its agricultural sector.

“As competitive advantages, the country has a low cost per hectare, which is attractive for large-scale projects, as well as high availability of water and solar radiation,” Lacouture wrote.

However, because the report highlights, benefiting from this chance will revolve round Colombia’s capacity to generate the funding wanted – one thing that Lacouture echoed.

“Investment is required to implement sustainable projects with technology to make those crops productive in order to meet the consumption needs of the US market, as well as the phytosanitary requirements needed for commercialization in that market”, Lacouture wrote.

In that regard, the Colombia United States Trade Promotion Agreement, a free commerce settlement between the 2 international locations that has been in force since 2012, provides important potential as a driver of US funding into the Colombian agribusiness sector.

As the US Department of State highlights, the United States is Colombia’s largest commerce companion, accounting for over one-third of Colombia’s whole commerce, whereas the South American nation is among the many prime ten suppliers of crude oil to the United States.

The well-established industrial relationship between the United States and Colombia, bolstered by their bilateral FTA, implies that Colombia represents a pretty vacation spot for US traders, in addition to being doubtlessly key to assembly the approaching spike in US demand for agricultural items.

