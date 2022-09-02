Americas

Colombia and Venezuela reestablish diplomatic relations

Colombian ambassador Armando Benedetti met on Monday with Venezuelan authoritarian chief Nicolas Maduro at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.

“At this hour I’m received by President Nicolas Maduro, to whom I present diplomatic papers as Colombia’s ambassador in Venezuela. We talked about the urgency to revive friendship ties that should have never been severed,” Benedetti stated on Twitter, posting a number of photographs of himself with Maduro.

Venezuela’s ambassador to Colombia, Felix Plasencia, is scheduled to satisfy Colombian President Gustavo Petro within the upcoming days.

The two nations haven’t had diplomatic relations since 2019, when Colombia’s then-president Ivan Duque acknowledged opposition chief Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s official head of state.

However, Colombia and Venezuela had been a part of the identical nation within the nineteenth century and share deep historic and cultural ties.

Reviving the connection with Venezuela was a marketing campaign promise of Petro, who took workplace on August 7 and is the nation’s first left-wing president. Petro has sought to additionally make worldwide ties with new progressives, such because the United States’ Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Venezuela is among the most outspoken foes of US coverage within the western hemisphere. Colombia in the meantime is an in depth ally to Washington, and US troops usually conduct joint operations with their Colombian counterparts.



