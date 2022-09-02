Colombia and Venezuela reestablish diplomatic relations

Colombian ambassador Armando Benedetti met on Monday with Venezuelan authoritarian chief Nicolas Maduro at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.

“At this hour I’m received by President Nicolas Maduro, to whom I present diplomatic papers as Colombia’s ambassador in Venezuela. We talked about the urgency to revive friendship ties that should have never been severed,” Benedetti stated on Twitter, posting a number of photographs of himself with Maduro.

Venezuela’s ambassador to Colombia, Felix Plasencia, is scheduled to satisfy Colombian President Gustavo Petro within the upcoming days.

The two nations haven’t had diplomatic relations since 2019, when Colombia’s then-president Ivan Duque acknowledged opposition chief Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s official head of state.