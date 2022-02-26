Colombia becomes latest Latin American country to partially decriminalize abortion | CNN



Colombia turned the most recent nation in Latin America to partially decriminalize abortion on Monday, marking a significant victory for the nation’s feminist actions and reflecting a wider shift in views towards the process across the region.

The nation’s Constitutional Court dominated in favor of legalizing abortion up till 24 weeks of a being pregnant, the supreme tribunal introduced in an announcement.

Abortion rights advocates reacted on Monday with marches in Bogota, the capital, and different main cities, having campaigned for 20 years to take away abortion from the nation’s legal code.

“We knew this was not an easy fight, but at some point it had to happen,” mentioned Mariana Ardila, an legal professional for Women’s Link Worldwide, who signed the petition to decriminalize abortion. “Of course, while we were hoping for full decriminalization, and we will keep fighting for it, this is an important step forward for us,” Ardila informed CNN, surrounded by girls’s rights activists outdoors the court docket on Monday night.

The Colombian Supreme Court’s ruling follows current choices by Mexico’s Supreme Court and Argentina’s Senate to decriminalize abortion.

Abortion in Colombia has solely been authorized beneath three circumstances: when the life or well being of the girl is in danger, if the fetus has malformations that make it nonviable or when the being pregnant is the results of rape or incest.

Now, girls looking for an abortion as much as the twenty fourth week of their being pregnant is not going to face prosecution, the court docket dominated. Abortion after 24 weeks stays unlawful, besides if a kind of three circumstances is current.

Since 2006, girls looking for to finish a being pregnant outdoors of these circumstances may resist 54 months in jail beneath the Colombian penal code. While jail sentences have been uncommon, abortion rights advocates say criminalization of the follow creates a local weather of concern and suspicion between sufferers and the medical class, who usually really feel pressured to report abortions to the authorities for concern of taking part in against the law.

Hundreds of girls in Colombia are investigated for receiving unlawful abortions each year. Others resort to clandestine abortions, a pervasive and infrequently unsafe follow throughout the remainder of the area.

Even girls who’re medically entitled to an abortion have confronted obstacles to entry therapy in Colombia. Alejandra Gutierrez, a 23-year-old most cancers affected person from Bogota, informed CNN that her case needed to undergo a panel dialogue between a gynecologist, a hematologist, and a psychiatrist earlier than her request was authorised.

Throughout the method, she says she obtained little clear details about the dangers of terminating the being pregnant or carrying the infant to time period amid chemotherapy therapy.

Only after three weeks and quite a few interviews was she allowed to finish the being pregnant. “I felt so vulnerable, so small, and I still feel I never really got to the bottom of it. My fear was that it started to grow, inside my belly, and then it was too late, I was scared to death.” she informed CNN in November.

Beyond the regulation, pregnant girls in Colombia have confronted bureaucratic delays, damaging attitudes and medical workers who refuse to hold out the process beneath a “conscientious objection” clause.

In Latin America, the place the Catholic church stays a significant affect, society has lengthy been hostile to women seeking abortion. However, two landmark rulings in Argentina and Mexico sign a rising shift in enthusiastic about the process.

In September, Mexico’s Supreme Court unanimously dominated that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a call anticipated to set precedent for the authorized standing of abortion nationwide. And in December 2020, Argentina’s Senate voted to legalize abortion as much as 14 weeks right into a being pregnant, making the nation the most important nation in Latin America on the time to legalize the follow.

Nations the place the process is authorized usually change into very important locations for ladies looking for care that they can not obtain of their residence international locations. Cuba, Uruguay, French Guiana and Guyana, additionally permit elective abortions, in line with the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Brazil, the most important nation in Latin America, only allows abortion if the individual’s life is in danger or when the being pregnant is the results of rape. El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and Suriname ban abortions in almost all circumstances. In Costa Rica and Guatemala, abortions are solely permitted if it’s to protect the individual’s well being or assist save their life. In Panama, the process is simply allowed to protect the mom’s well being or life within the case of rape, or fetal malformation. Just final week, Ecuador’s Congress authorised a invoice permitting entry abortions – if the being pregnant is the results of rape – as much as 12 weeks of being pregnant for ladies in city areas and as much as 16 weeks for minors and adults in rural areas. However, the invoice nonetheless must be signed into regulation by Ecuador’s president, who has threatened to veto it.

In Colombia, one lady informed CNN she was pressured to depart the nation in 2017 to hunt an abortion after turning into pregnant on the age of 15. She requested that her title be withheld because of the sensitivity and stigma of the difficulty there.

“I was really scared, you enter in a state of total panic when it happens, how can you think with clarity about anything in that state?” she mentioned. She was nonetheless in highschool on the time.

However, her mom agreed to assist her journey to Mexico City, the place the follow was authorized lengthy earlier than it change into nationwide regulation. “I was lucky: my mother does not support abortion and was very let down, but she still had my back. She had a good job at the time, so we could afford flying to Mexico and staying there for a week to do it. But many others can’t do that,” she informed CNN.

“We all know a woman who got an abortion, it’s just that nobody knows who she is. We don’t talk about it because it’s still a taboo, under wraps, but everybody knows it,” she mentioned.

Social taboos and public shaming across the subject stay ongoing obstacles to abortion training and entry, in line with abortion rights activists.

“This is also about changing mentality,” mentioned Dr. Laura Gil, a gynecologist in Bogota who signed one of many petitions to Colombia’s Constitutional Court to vary the regulation. “We usually are not making an attempt to make individuals change their opinion about abortion – that could be a query that’s necessary just for girls who’re dealing with an undesirable being pregnant.

“This is about people understanding that regardless of their opinion, abortion is a right,” she mentioned.