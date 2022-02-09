World
colombia: Colombia landslide kills at least 11 and injures 35 – Times of India
BOGOTA: At least 11 individuals have been killed and 35 injured after a landslide lined a number of properties in central Colombia on Tuesday, the nation’s catastrophe administration company stated.
The incident in Dosquebradas, near town of Pereira, adopted heavy rains within the surrounding coffee-growing province.
“A landslide recorded within the early morning within the La Esneda neighborhood has thus far left 35 injured individuals, who’re being attended at hospitals, and 11 useless,” the UNGRD catastrophe company stated on Twitter.
Local authorities have evacuated dozens of close by properties because the Otun river has overflowed.
Landslides are widespread in Colombia attributable to mountainous terrain, frequent heavy rains and poor or casual development of housing.
The nation’s most up-to-date giant landslide catastrophe was within the metropolis of Mocoa in 2017, when over 320 individuals have been killed.
The incident in Dosquebradas, near town of Pereira, adopted heavy rains within the surrounding coffee-growing province.
“A landslide recorded within the early morning within the La Esneda neighborhood has thus far left 35 injured individuals, who’re being attended at hospitals, and 11 useless,” the UNGRD catastrophe company stated on Twitter.
Local authorities have evacuated dozens of close by properties because the Otun river has overflowed.
Landslides are widespread in Colombia attributable to mountainous terrain, frequent heavy rains and poor or casual development of housing.
The nation’s most up-to-date giant landslide catastrophe was within the metropolis of Mocoa in 2017, when over 320 individuals have been killed.