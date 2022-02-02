Colombia Flower Exports Break Record, Hit Milestone

Colombia flower exports broke the $1.5 billion mark for the primary time in 2021 – a big milestone for one of many South American nation’s most essential export commodities.

Colombia produces virtually 25% of worldwide rose provides

That is according to a report from investment promotion agency ProColombia, primarily based on newly launched figures from Colombia’s National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), which highlighted that between January and November 2021 the worth of Colombia flower exports hit $1.544 billion (all figures in USD).

The earlier highest determine for an 11-month interval had been set in 2019, when the worth of exports hit $1.46 billion, with ProfessionalColombia stating that the report was damaged in 2021 after “the pandemic encouraged the purchase of flowers around the world because people stayed at home longer.”

The worth of Colombia flower exports within the first 11 months of 2021 represents a rise of greater than $250 million in comparison with the identical interval the earlier 12 months – a 20% progress that is because of greater costs and a 17% improve within the quantity of exports, which hit 266.5 million kilos throughout final 12 months’s surveyed interval.

Colombia is famed for its blooms and is responsible for an estimated 15% of the global supply of reduce flowers, making it the second-largest producer on the earth behind solely the Netherlands. That includes producing almost a quarter of the worldwide provide of roses, whereas Colombia additionally produces massive portions of chrysanthemums, carnations and lilies.

The large dimension of the trade signifies that reduce flowers, vegetation, and stay bushes represent Colombia’s fourth-largest export commodity by worth, behind solely hydrocarbons, gems and valuable metals, and occasional.

According to ProfessionalColombia, the United States is by far probably the most important marketplace for Colombia flower exports, with a 16.1% improve in demand seen between 2020 and 2021 serving to exports to the nation hit $1.208 billion within the first 11 months of final 12 months.

That improve in demand is comparatively modest in comparison with different main importers of Colombian flowers, with exports to Canada, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom reportedly growing by 50%, 59.1%, and 28.8% respectively.

Other essential locations for Colombia flower exports embody Japan, Spain, Russia, and Poland, with ProfessionalColombia reporting that the pandemic precipitated demand to extend in all the high 27 importers of Colombian blooms.

According to Augusto Solano, president of the Colombian Association of Flower Exporters (Asocolflores), the trade employs near 140,000 individuals and hit the $1.5 billion milestone regardless of appreciable difficulties brought on by the pandemic.

“Thanks to a coordinated effort, we were able to overcome many obstacles, especially in terms of logistics and transportation,” he was quoted as saying by ProfessionalColombia.

The areas of Colombia that exported probably the most flowers in 2021 included the capital district of Bogota ($696 million), the capital’s surrounding division (state) of Cundinamarca ($560.3 million), and the departments of Antioquia ($285.2 million), Risaralda ($1.2 million), and Atlantico ($836,000).

“The flower sector is a great example of how some Colombian products went from reactivation to growth, and how adapting to changing circumstances is key to capitalizing on new opportunities,” ProfessionalColombia President Flavia Santoro was quoted as saying within the report.

Strong Colombia flower exports spotlight alternatives

While arguably not as well-known as a number of the nation’s different essential export commodities – together with espresso, emeralds, and gold – the sturdy exhibiting for Colombia flower exports in 2021 underscores how essential the crop is to the nation’s economic system – each when it comes to capital inflows and employment.

The flower trade in Colombia has ballooned over latest many years, because of the nation’s fertile agricultural pastures, in addition to the simple entry to key markets in North America.

Colombia’s fertile land makes the agricultural sector a very engaging funding possibility, and in addition to espresso, the nation additionally boasts main crops of avocados, bananas, and papayas.

However, amongst traders the nation is arguably extra well-known for the alternatives on provide in extractive industries, together with oil manufacturing, coal mining, and the mining of gems, valuable metals, and uncommon earths.

Beyond that, Colombia is being more and more acknowledged for its tech and innovation trade, with second-largest metropolis Medellin named one of Latin America’s new ‘Silicon Valleys,’ whereas a bunch of the largest Latin American and worldwide corporations have a substantial presence in or close by capital metropolis Bogota.

The nation can also be residence to a rising providers sector, which now accounts for greater than 60% of gross home product (GDP).

All of this, together with the nation’s shut political ties with the United States and lengthy, vastly improved safety state of affairs in comparison with earlier many years, and lengthy democratic custom, add as much as make Colombia some of the common locations in Latin America for foriegn direct funding.

As report Colombia flower exports final 12 months additionally spotlight, the economic system may be very a lot on the trail to restoration following the turmoil of the worldwide pandemic.

