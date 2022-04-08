Colombia needs environmental restoration version of Biden’s Jobs Plan: Presidential pre-candidate Francia Márquez (Interview) – Latin America Reports

This article was initially printed on March 9, 2022 by Natasha Pentin on The Bogotá Post, a sister publication. Since publication, Colombian presidential front-runner Gustavo Petro has chosen Francia Márquez as his vice-presidential working mate.

Colombia’s presidential election is quick approaching, and whereas there are a lot of candidates Colombians are used to, one stands out from the remainder – her presence has rattled the established order. She’s not a profession politician however an activist and Afro-Colombian lady who has defended Black and Indigenous land rights since her teenagers. And of the six different candidates working within the leftist coalition, Pacto Histórico, she is only behind the main progressive candidate, Gustavo Petro.

Francia Márquez Mina was born in Yolombo, Cauca, a village positioned within the southwest of Colombia in 1982. She has been acknowledged internationally for her struggle in opposition to unlawful mining, for which she was awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize in 2018 and likewise listed within the BBC’s high 100 influential ladies of 2019.

Her activism — taking over multinational firms, the federal government, and paramilitaries — has put her within the crosshairs of enemies at instances — together with an attempt on her life in 2019. In August 2020, she determined to run as a presidential pre-candidate in Colombia, turning into the tenth woman to take action within the historical past of the nation’s elections.

The Bogotá Post interviewed Márquez and requested her about worldwide politics, the peace course of, and what her priorities can be if she turned the subsequent president of Colombia.

The Bogotá Post: Since Colombian ladies had been granted the appropriate to vote in 1954, solely 9 ladies have run for president. What was the deciding second to grow to be a presidential pre-candidate in Colombia?

Francia Márquez: The deciding second was wanting to beat concern. To persuade ourselves that we have now the qualities and situations as a rustic to cease the warfare, construct economies, and obtain historic reparations for indigenous, Afro-Colombian, Raizal, and Palenquero communities. The energy of my ancestors and the ladies who gave start to freedom and taught us the trail of dignity motivated me to begin on this highway to the Colombian presidency.

TBP: You have been acknowledged in your work defending human rights. What are the strategic strikes that the federal government should make to stop additional violations of the elemental rights of Colombians? How would your administration deal with violence in opposition to social leaders?

FM: In 2011, the Colombian authorities created the nationwide system of human rights and International Humanitarian Law (Derecho International Humanitario, DIH). However, this has confirmed to be ineffective as a result of our governments haven’t been absolutely dedicated to defending human rights. We should revisit the nationwide human rights coverage, with an intersectional and pluricultural method, and concentrate on citizen participation and regionalization.

The causes of the threats and assassinations of social leaders will not be solely poverty and the continuation of armed battle however the stigmatization and systematic persecution of their work by the federal government. We should dispel the parable that the primary reason behind violence is the “absence of the state.” On the opposite, in lots of territories the place social leaders have been assassinated, the state, particularly the armed forces, has been current defending the multinationals that extract our assets, finishing up pressured eradication of crops, and displacing communities which can be victims of the armed battle. The elites have created this delusion to keep away from taking accountability for the systematic violations of human rights.

We have to alter the best way the state arrives in territories, abandon the centralism of Bogotá, and strengthen regional autonomy. We have additionally proposed an entire peace course of with all armed actors, together with the Colombian armed forces. This requires strengthening the nationwide system for the safety of social leaders and prioritizing the processes of investigation and prosecution.

TBP: If you turned president, how would you method Colombia’s function in worldwide politics?

FM: Until now, Colombia’s worldwide politics has been a “cocktail” concoction; diplomatic posts have been used to fulfill political favors and Colombia’s place on many international points has usually not defended the pursuits of Colombians.

Some examples of this are the federal government’s reluctance to ratify the Escazú Agreement that mandates the safety of environmental leaders, its ambiguous place concerning the exemptions of patents for COVID vaccines, its refusal to vote in favor of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Peasants, and the ratification of commerce and funding treaties which have led to the chapter of farmers whereas favoring the extraction of pure assets.

In our authorities, we are going to implement a overseas coverage and cooperation with a South-South focus, emphasizing environmental and local weather justice, peace, drug legalization, and international financial justice. We will search to rebuild the Latin American (LATAM) integration course of with the brand new wave of progressive governments, hopefully, consolidated this yr with the elections in Brazil and Colombia. But we additionally intend to broaden the solidarity of the LATAM political neighborhood to different areas of the worldwide South, particularly with our fellow Africans.

We may even search cooperation and collaboration with essentially the most developed international locations concerning science and expertise. We need the peace we make to have alternatives for our economies to allow them to be strengthened by data and productive purposes based mostly on our ecological and cultural range. This is so we are able to advance and remodel international power and decarbonize the planet.

We will search the professionalization and democratization of our nation’s overseas coverage. We must put an finish to political favors and make diplomatic entry and promotion processes extra clear and inclusive. In addition, a democratic overseas coverage should distance itself from purely vertical and technocratic logic and open channels for the participation of civil society and social actions.

Finally, Colombia’s worldwide coverage should defend the rights of each nationwide and overseas migrants. That is why we are going to construct a migration coverage with a human and non-discriminatory method that can search to ensure the rights of Colombians overseas and foreigners who migrate to Colombia.

Francia Márquez and Gustavo Petro. Image courtesy of Darwin Torres on Twitter.

TBP: What financial methods would you advocate to assist the Colombian economic system get well from the pandemic?

FM: Colombia should concentrate on recovering its autonomy and grow to be much less depending on international markets. This was evident throughout the pandemic. Supply chains had been affected, instantly affecting the procurement of uncooked supplies, resulting in the closure of many corporations.

Colombia wants a long-term plan, like [United States President Joe] Biden’s American Jobs Plan. But ours can be centered on the care and restoration of nature and modernizing and making our agriculture sustainable, eradicating our dependence on fossil fuels. It isn’t sufficient to advertise extra jobs; there must be a assure of coaching, remuneration, and stability.

We have spoken about constructing a program of employability with care. We should look after and restore our rivers, soils, rural and concrete ecosystems, and look after individuals, youngsters, and the aged. Our economic system is predicated on care, however we have to have the infrastructure for it; gardens, colleges, schools, parks, and sports activities arenas for youngsters and leisure areas for the aged inhabitants.

We may even concentrate on one large purpose: agroecological manufacturing centered on meals sovereignty. This might be achieved with democratized irrigation and water entry infrastructures, tertiary roads, communication applied sciences, infrastructure for research-training facilities, and the event of applied sciences for biodiversity.

A multimodal transportation revolution can also be required to decarbonize the economic system. That means strengthening rail transportation, which Colombia deserted because it surrendered to the automobile and oil industries, naval transportation, cable transportation, and concrete planning.

TBP: If you had been president, what actions would you’re taking to ensure the implementation of the peace course of?

FM: We have seen how the failure of rural peace has torn the peace accords to shreds and grow to be a catalyst for city revolts. The prognosis is obvious:

The battle has impacted territories otherwise: There are human victims, deforestation, defaunation, and the destruction of ecological ecosystems. Peace processes had formulated approaches to handle the causes of battle, akin to inequitable land tenure. The Constitutional Court declared the Unconstitutional State of Affairs as a result of violation of the peace settlement. (Editor’s be aware: This was declared on January 27, 2022, as a result of violations of former FARC combatants’ basic rights and lack of safety ensures from the Colombian authorities upon reincorporation into civilian life.) Since 2018 and Iván Duque’s presidency, there had been a change of the Development Programs with a Territorial Approach (Programas de Desarrollo con Enfoque Territorial, PDET) as a basic technique for the countryside, giving new precedence to the Strategic Zones of Integral Intervention (Zonas Estratégicas de Intervención Integral, ZEII).

What we suggest is:

Real and complete implementation of the Decrees 4633, 4634, and 4635 of 2011 to advance reparation plans for ethnic teams.

To endow the Peace Accords with substantial funding for the Pacific municipalities and for contracting and executing long-term applications.

To perform a nationwide cadastre of lands urgently and advance the land distribution course of deliberate within the Peace Accords.

To make investments long-term in human creativity based mostly on agreements between the state, personal, and neighborhood enterprise sectors.

I additionally need to deal with the drug situation individually. Restructuring an anti-drug coverage is a process for our nation and the area of Latin America. The “zero tolerance” coverage to fight drug trafficking should finish as a result of it has failed. Complete criminalization has not diminished manufacturing, consumption, cash laundering, or dismantled the political mafias that dominate our state, flooding the economic system with illicit exercise.

We promote a social epidemiological method to addictions, the regulation of the prevailing market, and the usage of sacred crops for well being and business. We will embrace a brand new paradigm to face the phenomenon of the manufacturing, distribution, commercialization, and consumption of psychoactive substances because the present, stale paradigm lacks coherence, planning, and understanding of the issue.

TBP: You have beforehand acknowledged that you just need to finish “patriarchal politics” and “make the voices of those who have been silenced for years heard.” How would you obtain this goal and encourage the political participation of extra ladies and minority communities?

FM: In our marketing campaign for the presidency, we have now constructed a feminist mandate that seeks to place an finish to patriarchal politics, guaranteeing gender equality for ladies and folks with totally different sexual orientations and gender identities. Our goal is to implement an intersectional public coverage that guarantees sexual and reproductive rights, eradicates all types of gender-based violence, promotes equal alternatives, and acknowledges and redistributes care work.

Regarding the political participation of ladies and traditionally excluded populations, we should implement public insurance policies that search to rework the structural obstacles that cease these individuals from accessing positions of energy. Political reform will need to have a gender and intersectional method that acknowledges and eradicates political violence, establishes efficient parity in elections for public workplace, and encourages the participation of indigenous and Afro-descendant communities.

Francia Márquez. Image courtesy of Darwin Torres on Twitter

TBP: You have a definite profile in comparison with those that have gained the presidency earlier than (a single mom, consultant of a marginalized neighborhood, connection to nature, and many others.) What classes have you ever realized alongside the best way to get you to the place you might be in the present day? What obstacles have you ever confronted, and the way have you ever overcome them?

FM: First, we have now realized to distance ourselves from that simplistic discourse of inserting social leaders on the left, or between proper and left. We are from the deep roots of Colombia, essentially the most plundered territories, though the extra various and wealthy in tradition. I’m supported by the youth, ladies, environmentalists, LGBTIQ+ populations, artists, and Afro communities who’ve cared for forests and rivers and mine for subsistence as a substitute of accumulation or ostentation.

Even although I’ve a rural origin, I additionally bought my voice and energy from town, since I arrived there displaced. I’m accompanied by intellectuals and individuals who have amassed expertise and data of the nation, and micro-entrepreneurs and enterprise individuals who desire a extra democratic and honest society.

The greatest impediment we face is the concern individuals have about their freedom, the concern of deciding for themselves, the concern of becoming a member of a transformative drive. We are overcoming that concern.

TBP: In your interviews, you will have talked loads in regards to the hope that Colombia wants to maneuver ahead. What does hope imply to you?

FM: Hope means believing in ourselves, in our capability to steer, in our potential to make a greater world, nation, and planet for everybody.

Natalia Velez Lopera contributed to the manufacturing of this text.