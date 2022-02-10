Colombia: Refugee camp with over 1,000 indigenous people

There are about 550 youngsters among the many 1,300 or so individuals tenting within the nationwide park, which is positioned together with considered one of Bogotá’s busiest avenues.

Some of the kids are affected by “malnutrition” and chilly.

The majority of the squatters are from the indigenous Embera group, primarily based within the southwestern areas of Cauca and Choco.

They say they’ve fled violence by armed teams of their house nation and can’t return.

After 5 months of fruitless negotiations, the humanitarian drawback has grow to be a “historic crisis” in response to the Colombian press.