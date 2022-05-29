Europe
Colombia to hold presidential elections
Colombia will see presidential elections on Sunday. Incumbent
President Ivan Duque can not take part in them as a result of the top of
state is elected for the time period of 4 years with out the correct of
re-election, Trend
reviews citing TASS.
If not a single candidate receives greater than 50% of votes, the
second tour of elections shall be held on June 19.
Six candidates are operating for the highest public publish. According to
outcomes of the general public opinion ballot launched on May 19 by the
National Consulting Center, Senator Gustavo Petro leads the
election race and 35.8% of respondents had been able to vote for
him.
20.8% and 19.1% of respondents accordingly are able to vote for
Federico Gutierrez and Rodolfo Hernandez.