Colombia to hold presidential elections

Colombia will see presidential elections on Sunday. Incumbent

President Ivan Duque can not take part in them as a result of the top of

state is elected for the time period of 4 years with out the correct of

If not a single candidate receives greater than 50% of votes, the

second tour of elections shall be held on June 19.

Six candidates are operating for the highest public publish. According to

outcomes of the general public opinion ballot launched on May 19 by the

National Consulting Center, Senator Gustavo Petro leads the

election race and 35.8% of respondents had been able to vote for

him.

20.8% and 19.1% of respondents accordingly are able to vote for

Federico Gutierrez and Rodolfo Hernandez.