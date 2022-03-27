Colombian authorities investigate death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

The demise of Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of American rock band Foo Fighters, is being investigated by Colombian authorities after he handed away at a resort in Bogota, a supply on the attorney-general’s workplace stated.

The band introduced late on Friday that Hawkins, 50, had died, however didn’t give a explanation for demise.

“We have begun an investigation to establish the cause of death of the musician, but for now we don’t have any available information to share. As the investigation advances we will,” a supply on the attorney-general’s workplace, who was not authorised to talk to the press, stated.

An ambulance was despatched to the resort after an emergency name reported a person experiencing chest pains, Bogota’s well being division stated in an announcement. Hawkins didn’t reply to CPR and was declared lifeless, it added.