Colombian Fugitive Wanted For 1994 Murder Found Living In Belmont

BELMONT (CBS) — A fugitive needed for homicide in Colombia was discovered to be residing in Belmont after 27 years on the run, the FBI’s Boston department introduced. William Hernando Usma Acosta, who has been residing domestically underneath the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his strategy to work in Waltham Wednesday, authorities mentioned.

The FBI mentioned Usma Acosta fled Columbia after the homicide of his spouse, Laura Rose Agudelo, in 1994.

“The murder was the result of a domestic violence incident in which Usma Acosta shot and killed his wife, and then shot his daughter as she tried to intervene,” the FBI mentioned. “He fled Colombia shortly after the incident and is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice.”

A Colombian court docket initially sentenced Usma Acosta to 45 years in jail on aggravated homicide and tried homicide costs.

FBI particular brokers discovered in June 2020 that he could have been residing within the larger Boston space, and tracked him to Belmont. Immigration information present Usma Acosta illegally crossed the Mexican border illegally into the United States in 1995, and married an American citizen whereas residing in Somerville in 1998, the FBI mentioned.

Authorities mentioned “Carlos Alberto Rendon” submitted a faux Colombian start certificates and fingerprints to immigration companies in a bid for citizenship in 2020. Investigators decided that the Rendon and Usma Acosta fingerprints have been an actual match.

“William Hernando Usma Acosta is a convicted cold-blooded killer who thought he could evade justice by entering the United States and creating a new identity for himself so he could live under the radar. He needs to face justice for what he did, and today’s arrest ensures that he will,” FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta mentioned in a press release. “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts will not be a safe haven for those wanted in their native countries, and the FBI will continue to leverage our international partnerships to remove dangerous fugitives like him from our communities.”

Immigration officers will begin the method of eradicating Usma Acosta from the United States and switch him to Colombian regulation enforcement, the FBI mentioned.

Residents within the Belmont neighborhood the place he lived have been shocked to listen to of the arrest.

“I didn’t even know he lived there,” one girl mentioned. “It’s a very safe neighborhood.”

“It’s a little bit scary,” one other neighbor mentioned. “It’s just a dose of reality, but it’s also just crazy.”