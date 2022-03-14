Colombians vote for a new congress and presidential candidates

toggle caption Fernando Vergara/AP

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombians voted for a brand new congress Sunday and likewise solid ballots in presidential primaries to decide on get together candidates for the May presidential contest, because the nation held its first elections because the coronavirus pandemic started two years in the past.

As opinion polls had indicated, leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro emerged as the present chief within the race for the presidency. With practically all votes counted, he received the first for the Historical Pact, a coalition of left-wing events, with 80% of the greater than 5.4 million votes solid in its major.

Team Colombia, a coalition of conservative teams, drew 3.9 million voters to its major, which was received by Federico Gutierrez, a former mayor of Medellin who has criticized some features of the 2016 peace cope with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

A bunch of centrist events often known as the Hope Coalition received 2 million voters in its major, which was received by mathematician Sergio Fajardo, who additionally ran within the 2018 presidential election.

The three will compete in Colombia’s presidential election May 29 together with a number of different candidates picked beforehand by smaller events. If nobody will get 50% of the votes, a runoff poll can be held in June between the highest two finishers.

“It looks like candidates in the center were the big losers in this election,” stated Sergio Guzman, a political danger analyst in Bogota. “They showed divisions during the campaign and were not effective at getting voters to the polls.”

Petro received greater than 4 million votes in Sunday’s major, doubling the variety of votes obtained by all 5 candidates within the middle’s major.

The senator, who belonged to a insurgent group within the Eighties, has sought to capitalize on rising frustration with Colombia’s conservative authorities, which has overseen a rise in poverty throughout the pandemic and final 12 months confronted massive protests over a tax improve plan, police violence and inequality.

Petro has promised to extend taxes on companies and enormous landowners, and has steered that if he turns into president the federal government will purchase up some land to distribute to landless peasants. He has additionally stated he would droop oil exploration tasks and have the federal government take a better position within the economic system, together with guaranteeing a assured annual earnings for Colombians.

“He speaks to the social needs that have risen during the pandemic, and were reflected in the protests,” stated Johan Caldas, a political science professor on the University of La Sabana in Bogota.

Petro’s critics contend he desires to put in a statist economic system in Colombia much like Venezuela’s. One of his most outspoken critics is Gutierrez, who described Petro in a latest interview as a menace to Colombia’s democracy.

“While he wants to expropriate property, I defend private property,” Gutierrez informed the Spanish newspaper El Pais. “While he wants the central bank to print more money as a way out of poverty, I want to strengthen the economy.”

Petro’s Historical Pact additionally had essentially the most voted for Senate listing, drawing round 15% of the whole votes. But that won’t give the motion sufficient seats to have a majority in Congress.