Colombia’s highest court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks

toggle caption Fernando Vergara/AP

Fernando Vergara/AP

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia grew to become the most recent nation in Latin America to broaden entry to abortion Monday because the nation’s Constitutional Court voted to legalize the process till the twenty fourth week of being pregnant.

The resolution by the tribunal of 9 judges fell wanting the expectations of pro-choice teams that had been pushing for abortion to be fully decriminalized in Colombia. But it was nonetheless described as a historic occasion by girls’s rights teams, which estimate 400,000 girls get clandestine abortions within the nation every year.

Before the ruling, Colombia allowed abortions solely when a girl’s life was in peril, a fetus had malformations or a being pregnant resulted from rape.

Now girls in Colombia will be capable to get abortions till the twenty fourth week of their being pregnant with out having to offer any justification. After the twenty fourth week of being pregnant, abortion will nonetheless face restrictions.

“We were trying to get the complete decriminalization of abortion … but this is still a historic step,” mentioned Cristina Rosero, a lawyer for the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights, an advocacy group that was one in all 5 organizations that filed a lawsuit in 2020 to get the excessive courtroom to evaluation Colombia’s abortions legal guidelines.

The lawsuit argued that restrictions on abortion discriminated towards girls from low revenue areas for whom it was tougher to get authorized abortions, as a result of they’d much less entry to docs, attorneys or psychologists who might assist them to show that finishing up pregnancies would put their well being in danger.

Rosero mentioned the adjustments made to Colombian regulation will now make it simpler for folks of decrease revenue ranges to entry protected abortions.

“Our challenge now is to ensure that this ruling is implemented” she mentioned.

Elsewhere in Latin America, Argentina, Uruguay and Cuba additionally permit abortions with out restrictions till sure levels of being pregnant, whereas in Mexico a supreme courtroom ruling not too long ago mentioned that ladies can not can’t be tried in courtroom for terminating their pregnancies.

Latin America can also be a area the place some international locations prohibit the termination of being pregnant with out exception, like in El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

In Colombia, the place a majority of the inhabitants identifies as Roman Catholic abortion has lengthy been a controversial concern. Judges met a number of instances to evaluation the lawsuit filed by girls’s rights teams with out voting on it. Meanwhile pro-choice teams waving inexperienced flags, confronted off towards pro-life protesters wearing blue.

Jonathan Silva, an activist for the pro-life group United for Life, mentioned he was shocked by Monday’s resolution. “We don’t understand how this happened” he mentioned. “But we will have to stage protests, and call on members of congress to regulate abortion.”

A ballot performed final 12 months in Colombia mentioned that 25% of individuals thought-about abortion a criminal offense, whereas 42% disagreed with that assertion. In Colombia, girls who get unlawful abortions can resist three years in jail.