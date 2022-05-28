Colombia’s presidential election: A rattled country looks left, but will voters make historic pivot?

On Sunday, a 39-million sturdy citizens can be eligible to forged their ballots within the first spherical of voting. If not one of the candidates win by an absolute majority, it can go to a runoff vote, slated for June 19.

Here’s what you have to find out about Colombia’s election.

Colombian presidents are solely elected for a single, four-year time period. And Colombians are prepared for change: Right-wing President Iván Duque’s approval score is at a low, along with his tenure marred by his administration’s dealing with of police conduct, inequality, and clashes between organized legal teams.

That discontent has positioned the left in sight of the presidency for the primary time within the nation’s historical past. Meanwhile, extra conservative candidates are rallying voters to belief a extra gradual sequence of reforms to appropriate Colombia’s course.

Who is operating?

While there are 6 candidates on the poll, simply three candidates are anticipated to interrupt by means of with voters, based on the most recent polls.

Front-runner Gustavo Petro is a former guerrilla fighter and mayor of Bogota, whose 2022 bid marks his third presidential marketing campaign. The 62-year-old left-wing candidate is operating on a platform that proposes a radical overhaul of the nation’s financial system to fight one of many highest inequality charges on this planet. The former guerrilla fighter, who as we speak preaches reconciliation and an finish to violence, has framed his marketing campaign round whether or not Colombia is able to elect a revolutionary. He’s campaigned on attracting international funding in clear vitality, new applied sciences, transportation and telecommunications.

Petro is anticipated to go head-to-head with right-wing candidate Federico “Fico” Gutierrez, 47, the previous mayor of Medellin. Gutierrez is operating on a message of continuity, saying Colombia must observe the identical path of financial progress and pro-business insurance policies because it has performed over the previous twenty years.

Meanwhile, 77-year-old entrepreneur Rodolfo Hernandez, the previous mayor of Bucaramanga — Colombia’s seventh largest metropolis, has surged in recognition over the previous couple of weeks, attracting centrist voters who reject Petro’s revolutionary calls and Gutierrez’s traditionalism. Hernandez’s distinctive social-media marketing campaign has drawn comparisons to that of former US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The self-proclaimed “King of TikTok” has adopted a confrontational stance with conventional media: He didn’t seem in a number of of the televised debates organized by Colombia’s major broadcasters, and infrequently gave interviews to international shops — though he did seem on CNN, carrying his pajamas, saying that he was a “man of the people.”

The first Black VP?

Petro’s operating mate, vice-presidential candidate Francia Marquez, has despatched shockwaves by means of Colombia’s political scene. The 40-year-old Black feminist and single-mother garnered the third-most votes in March’s main elections, along with her charismatic rallies attracting supporters throughout the nation. If elected, she would turn into the primary Afro-Colombian to carry govt powers.

Colombians of African descent, the second largest group of its sort in South America, have lengthy been marginalized in politics and in society. Marquez’s candidacy has given tens of millions of Afro-Colombians an opportunity to establish themselves with a nationwide politician — and hope for societal change of their nation.

During a current speech in Bogota, she quoted Martin Luther King saying she additionally had “the dream to see my country at peace.”

Compared to Petro, who has been in politics for 20 years, Marquez is a part of a brand new wave of progressive leftists in Latin America who’re prioritizing points just like the atmosphere. In 2018, she received the Goldman Environmental Prize for efficiently organizing a ladies’s group to cease unlawful gold mining on their ancestral land. She’s additionally an advocate for LGBTQ rights, gender points, and financial equality.

The financial system, safety and medicines

Colombia has been among the many quickest rising international locations in Latin America in recent times, however that progress just isn’t trickling all the way down to working households and poorer populations.

Petro is counting on voters disillusioned by the nation’s financial outlook and who’ve suffered essentially the most within the final 4 years, as wages stagnated underneath Duque’s watch.

As a complete, the nation is richer than it was since Duque got here to energy in 2018, nonetheless the worth of the common employee’s annual wage has dropped considerably because the Colombian peso has plunged 40% in worth towards the greenback since. That state of affairs is just exacerbated by rising inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.

Gutierrez factors as a substitute to previous progress, saying that quite than an overhaul, Colombia’s financial system wants focused reforms to proceed on the identical path of improvement. While Hernandez can also be making an attempt to use some voters’ discontent with the normal political system, his strategy on the financial system — with a give attention to corruption — is extra average than Petro’s.

On neighboring Venezuela, Petro has stated he plans to re-establish diplomatic relations, even with strongman Nicolás Maduro in energy. Meanwhile, Gutierrez final week instructed CNN he is prepared to reopen business relationships on the Venezuelan border, however is reluctant to acknowledge what he calls “a dictatorship that has caused so much damage to the people.”

The election can also be being held because the nation’s safety state of affairs is deteriorating.

Earlier this month, the infamous “Clan del Golfo” drug cartel imposed an “armed curfew” in retaliation to the US’ extradition of Diaro Usuga “Otoniel,” considered one of its bosses, with six folks killed and over 180 autos attacked throughout the nation’s Caribbean coast.

And in the course of the first three months of this yr alone, almost 50,000 Colombians have been forcibly confined on account of ongoing clashes between armed teams, based on the United Nations.

The violence is tied to the nation’s narcotics manufacturing and trafficking, with Colombia’s cocaine manufacturing having considerably elevated in recent times. The pandemic has coincided with an uptick of legal exercise, with a number of teams exerting de-facto management over swathes of Colombian territory together with the Arauca , Cauca and Catatumbo areas.

How to revive state management over these areas — and struggle again the cartels — is a key dialog on this election, and can show a formidable problem for the following president.

Petro has proposed to deal with the issue by legalizing hashish and partially de-criminalizing the consumption of cocaine and different medication. He has stated that he favors participating with legal teams by means of peace agreements akin to the 2016 peace cope with the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP) that delivered to an finish to over half a century of guerrilla battle between the state and communist rebels. Petro has been the goal of criticism for his guarantees of “land democratization” and “social forgiveness” to convicted criminals, together with these charged for corruption.

In distinction, Gutierrez helps a extra conventional strategy within the struggle towards crime. As the mayor of Medellin, he was nicknamed “the Sheriff” for his participation in police raids towards gangsters and has taken that ethos with him as we speak, promising to create a brand new particular police items focusing on robberies and murders at nationwide stage, and the development of extra jails.

While all candidates are presenting their plans for the long run, how Colombia mends the injuries of its previous can be simply as current on the poll.