Colombia’s presidential vote headed for a runoff

With 98% of the votes counted, early outcomes confirmed left-wing candidate Gustavo Petro with simply over 40% of the votes, the populist former mayor of Bucaramanga Rodolfo Hernandez with 28%, and right-wing candidate Federico “Fico” Gutierrez with 23%.

Petro and Hernandez are actually anticipated to face one another throughout a second spherical of voting on June nineteenth.

Polls closed late on Sunday with no main studies of violence or unrest.

“We have one of the oldest democracies in this hemisphere. We have one of the most solid democracies and it becomes solid because every four years we make an orderly transition,” outgoing president Ivan Duque mentioned on Sunday.