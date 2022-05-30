Colombia’s presidential vote headed for a runoff
With 98% of the votes counted, early outcomes confirmed left-wing candidate Gustavo Petro with simply over 40% of the votes, the populist former mayor of Bucaramanga Rodolfo Hernandez with 28%, and right-wing candidate Federico “Fico” Gutierrez with 23%.
Petro and Hernandez are actually anticipated to face one another throughout a second spherical of voting on June nineteenth.
Polls closed late on Sunday with no main studies of violence or unrest.
“We have one of the oldest democracies in this hemisphere. We have one of the most solid democracies and it becomes solid because every four years we make an orderly transition,” outgoing president Ivan Duque mentioned on Sunday.
Duque’s personal approval score is at the moment at a low, together with his tenure marred by his administration’s dealing with of police conduct, inequality, and clashes between organized prison teams.
Popular discontent has positioned the left in sight of the presidency for the primary time within the nation’s historical past. Still, the preliminary outcomes characterize of a setback for the 62-year-old Petro — a former guerrilla fighter and mayor of Bogota — who had been extensively considered a number one candidate.
If elected subsequent month, Petro would grow to be Colombia’s first leftist chief; his operating mate Francia Marquez would additionally grow to be the primary Afro-Colombian to carry govt powers. Petro has proposed a radical overhaul of the nation’s financial system to fight one of many highest inequality charges on the earth.
Meanwhile Hernandez, 77, has appealed to centrist voters with a novel social-media marketing campaign. The self-proclaimed “King of TikTok” declined to take part in a number of televised debates and gave few interviews to international shops — though he did seem on CNN, carrying his pajamas, saying that he was a “man of the people.”