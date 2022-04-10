Colour and action from the 2022 Australia Grand Prix

\r\nColour and motion from the 2022 Australia Grand Prix Colour and motion from the 2022 Australia Grand Prix We\u2019re sorry, this function is presently unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer22 ImagesColour and motion from the 2022 Australia Grand Prix April 10, 2022 \u2014 2.30pm1\/22 Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes waves to the group on the drivers parade.Credit:Getty2\/22Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren waves to the group on the drivers parade.Credit:Getty3\/22Zhou Guanyu of China and Alfa Romeo F1 appears to be like on from the drivers paradeCredit:Getty4\/22Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Monaco in the course of the drivers parade. Credit:Getty5\/22Australian DJ Miriam Nervo enjoys the environment on the drivers paradeCredit:Getty6\/22A basic view of the drivers parade.Credit:Getty7\/22Large crowd numbers on the Grand Prix.Credit:Luis Enrique Ascui8\/22Fans setup to observe the race. Credit:Luis Enrique Ascui9\/22Fans await the race to begin.Credit:Luis Enrique Ascui10\/22A fan enjoys the environment.Credit:Luis Enrique Ascui11\/22Carlos Sainz arrives on the observeCredit:Eddie Jim 12\/22Daniel Ricciardo arrives on the observe Credit:Eddie Jim 13\/22A fan shows an indication with an image of Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and McLaren as they await drivers to reach.Credit:Getty14\/22Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri and France takes selfies with followers.Credit:Getty15\/22Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes arrives within the Paddock.Credit:Getty16\/22Max Verstappen indicators autographs Credit:Eddie Jim 17\/22Oscar Piastri indicators autographs.Credit:Eddie Jim 18\/22Fan watch to catch a glimpse of the F1 drivers. Credit:Eddie Jim 19\/22Fan watch to catch a glimpse of the F1 drivers. Credit:Eddie Jim 20\/22Spectators arrive for the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit.Credit:Getty 21\/22Crowds collect on the gate of the Australian Grand Prix earlier than the ultimate day of racing in Melbourne.Credit:Paul Jeffers22\/22Crowds collect on the gate of the Australian Grand Prix earlier than the ultimate day of racing in Melbourne.Credit:Paul Jeffers\r\n\r\nSource link