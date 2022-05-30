Columbine Survivor Now Working For Bloomington Schools Addresses Uvalde Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Questions proceed to mount surrounding the response time to the varsity capturing in Uvalde, Texas.

In Sunday night time’s Talking Points, Esme Murphy talks with a Columbine survivor who’s working to make a Twin Cities faculty district safer within the occasion of an lively shooter.

READ MORE: Urban League President: MDHR Commissioner Won’t Give Proof That Minneapolis Police Spied On Us

The capturing at Columbine High School 23 years in the past left 15 folks useless, together with the 2 teenage gunmen, who killed themselves as authorities closed in. Since Columbine, there have been 14 mass faculty shootings. An estimated 185 kids, educators and different folks have been killed and a minimum of 360 have been injured.

Schools everywhere in the nation routinely observe lively shooter drills. In truth, the Uvalde faculty did a coaching drill with legislation enforcement simply two months earlier than the bloodbath.

Rick Kaufman is the director of emergency administration for Bloomington Public Schools. Twenty-three years in the past he was a spokesperson for the Columbine colleges and was on the faculty when the capturing occurred. He has written guides for colleges on how to reply to lively shooters, and like many critics he agrees authorities waited too lengthy to enter the classroom in Uvalde.

READ MORE: With Severe Weather Expected Memorial Day, It Pays To Have A Storm Plan In Place

Kaufman was a visitor on WCCCO Sunday Morning.

“The first persons on scene, you go to the sound of the shots or the commotion if you will, and you’re trained to neutralize that situation. You do not wait for others. You go,” Kaufman stated. “And if you unfortunately are taken down, the next person steps us.”

In Uvalde, 19 officers waited 50 minutes exterior the classroom earlier than confronting the gunman, a delay they admit allowed the massacred to proceed. An investigation into the response is underway.

MORE NEWS: Next Weather Alert: Severe Storms Possible Late Sunday, Monday Afternoon And Evening

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning at 6, 7 and 10:30 a.m. each Sunday