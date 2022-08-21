Column: Are pooches in San Francisco getting high off meth-laced poop? Conservatives hope so

Are San Francisco canines gobbling up the drug-laced poop of meth customers and getting addicted themselves?

It’s an actual query flashing throughout social media proper now, additional dividing the City by the Bay, the place crime, medication and politicians have all made a multitude — however not the hellscape some conservatives salivate for — of California’s most picturesque place.

It was a Twitter submit, in fact, that brought about the feces to hit the viral fan. I gained’t title names as a result of 1) I don’t punch down and a pair of) I don’t promote crap (normally). But the account of a well known San Francisco basher posted this warning a couple of days in the past:

Do not learn this if you’re simply grossed out.

Last night time at a celebration I met a girl who left San Francisco after her canine walker advised her the canine had been getting hooked on meth-laced feces.

Apparently they had been working across the parks in search of it after which getting excessive.

Thousands of feedback, retweets and even a Reddit thread ensued.

In one camp are the San Francisco haters, the $1,000-shoe sorts who merely can’t stay there any longer as a result of the entire city is a steaming scorching mess. Not even Fluffy is protected!

On the opposite aspect is the “Calm down, Karen” crowd.

Who’s proper and what does all of it imply?

I do know you’re nonetheless studying this largely to seek out out if the canine actually are meth-poop junkies, however you’re not going to get a fast reply. Sit. Read.

This poop consumption scandal issues as a result of San Francisco has grow to be the love-to-hate icon of the right-wing media. For years, propaganda purveyors comparable to Tucker Carlson have zoomed in on San Francisco — and poop issues specifically — as proof that Democrats are conspiring to wreck America as we all know it.

As far again as 2020, Carlson launched a collection dubbed “American Dystopia” that detailed this sinister plan by Democrats that one way or the other the remainder of us missed. It was not, and isn’t, delicate. But it’s efficient. Everybody hates public poop.

“Civilization itself is coming apart in San Francisco,” Carlson warned again then. “Right there in broad daylight, on the city’s sidewalks, which are littered with junkies and feces and dirty needles. … This is what they would like to do to your neighborhood.”

With President Biden’s election and Gov. Gavin Newsom clawing his method to nationwide consideration, the poop stakes have risen. It’s not sufficient anymore that we may see it, and even step in it. Now it may kill our furry mates.

OK, right here you go: It’s not going. Turns out that the drug-poop scare is one thing of an city delusion, the identical because the killer with the hook hand or the chupacabra. Media shops have chronicled this drug scare from the Humboldt Coast to New York’s Prospect Park, and even Germany.

But that doesn’t imply it couldn’t occur, proper?

Being a reporter, I did that reporting factor and requested consultants who really learn about canine and poop and the way a lot of a risk addict excrement is. UC Davis veterinary toxicologist Robert Poppenga sounded sorry he picked up my name, however answered anyway. Poppenga identified that the byproducts of methamphetamines are predominately excreted by means of urine. He’s personally by no means seen a case of meth-poop intoxication, and theorized that “a dog would have to eat an awful lot of feces to come close to a toxic dose.”

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which runs one of many largest pet poisoning hotlines within the U.S., concurred that it’s extremely unlikely that an lively dose of meth may grow to be concentrated in feces. But because it famous in a press release, studies of drug-impaired pooches are on the upswing, and some drugs do wind up in poop — mostly marijuana. The hotline had 6,259 calls about potential canine exposures to hashish final 12 months.

Turns out a number of canine get a weed excessive from consuming poop — the substance is present in an lively kind in excrement — and naturally from simply consuming straight marijuana left round by careless homeowners who then inform vets the pets ingested it on a stroll. Way much less embarrassing, manner higher story.

Rowena Fontanilla works at Park Animal Hospital in San Francisco, proper on the panhandle of Golden Gate Park close to Haight-Ashbury. She stated the hospital usually treats impaired canine that are available in “just falling over and stumbling.”

It even occurred just lately to Panko, the Chihuahua mixture of head nurse Tiani Palmer, who seen her pet appearing bizarre after a stroll close to the California Academy of Sciences.

Panko, a Chihuahua combine, might have ingested medication whereas on a stroll, in accordance with her proprietor, Tiana Palmer. (Tiana Palmer)

Panko received wobbly, and Palmer stated that together with her 10 years of expertise as a registered nurse for animals, she acknowledged rapidly that the canine had probably eaten one thing altering. She let her pooch sleep it off, and Panko is ok.

Fontanilla stated inducing vomiting and testing the puke is the one method to know what poison a canine has ingested, a process her facility has carried out. But even that little bit of crime-scene investigation doesn’t reveal whether or not the drug got here packaged in poop, or was really simply meth or heroin or weed that somebody dropped. So much occurs within the park.

Some canine aren’t as fortunate as Panko. Any type of overdose will be deadly, and because the proprietor of a chow chow pet that — I’m sorry to say — likes to eat poop, I take the priority critically. Like my Winnie, about 16% of canine are “serious” poop eaters, repulsively caught within the act of consuming feces greater than 5 occasions, and deemed to have the fancier, scientific time period of coprophagia. So the true habit right here is likely to be to the poop itself. Bad, dangerous canine.

But Palmer had this key perception: Dogs consuming medication is a “widespread problem, but no more than it has been all these years.”

Yes, of us. Dogs consuming medication is nothing new, in San Francisco or anyplace else.

San Francisco canine walker Janet Slissman advised me through electronic mail that she has heard about canine dying from medication for a very long time, however argued “most parks have their own specific poison.”

At Crissy Field on the base of the Golden Gate Bridge, as good a park as yow will discover in San Francisco, she warns that the sea lions infected with leptospirosis, a bacterial illness, can sicken canine. Ft. Funston, she cautions, has horse manure that may comprise giardia. Other parks have coyotes, which may simply straight up kill canine.

Dog walker Eric Burford, who calls himself “the Fairy Dogfather,” laments the “staggering” variety of rooster bones his costs decide up weekly.

So as an alternative of being freaked out about meth-poop, Burford suggests we concentrate on the true issues. We have hundreds of individuals with no place to defecate however on the streets and in our parks. We know that homelessness, habit, housing and poverty are crises that damage us all, whether or not we’re immediately affected or poop-avoiding bystanders.

We don’t want the fixed fear-mongering of poverty-porn social media influencers and right-wing media peddling simplistic — and false — narratives concerning the finish of civilization. San Francisco, like every city heart, has all the time had issues, together with medication.

By Friday, once I reached the unique Twitter poster through a direct message, she conceded that “cannabis not meth seems to be the consensus,” with out mentioning that marijuana is a authorized drug that has in all probability been sending San Francisco canine on lengthy, unusual journeys since earlier than Jerry Garcia and the Summer of Love.

Reality has by no means stopped propaganda, however right here’s a thought.

You don’t need your canine consuming drug-laced poop? Then give these with addictions someplace else to be aside from our out of doors areas. Senate Bill 57, which might permit for protected consumption websites to open in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland, is on Newsom’s desk — he has till Monday to signal it or veto it. Safe consumption websites don’t simply maintain folks from overdosing, in addition they present bogs. So advocate for Newsom to signal it.

Or concentrate on housing and San Francisco’s still-inflated rents and lack of reasonably priced locations. Hold politicians like Mayor London Breed to account — regardless of her requires crackdowns and extra policing, little has modified. Ask the police why they aren’t arresting criminals for rampant petty crimes, just like the recent story of a thief caught red-handed cutting off a catalytic converter, solely to be directed to the closest bus cease by officers. That is an precise drawback.

Dogs hooked on meth-laced feces?

That’s simply bull-poo.