Column: At the L.A. site of an old cease-fire, looking for peace in an impolite society

In this period of rancor and division and existential threats to our democracy and well mannered society — in a state that just lately weathered a nasty gubernatorial recall attempt, in a Southland the place violence now appears to be potential wherever — I drove as much as Studio City on a cloudy Saturday a few weeks in the past to search for peace.

I went to Campo de Cahuenga, a small, lush, walled-off park throughout Lankershim Boulevard from Universal Studios and subsequent to a Metro Red Line station. It has a garden and timber and fountains and a reproduction adobe home crammed with memorabilia from California’s Mexican period.

Signs in English and Spanish inform what occurred right here. On Jan. 13, 1847, invading Yankee forces and their Californio enemies signed the Treaty of Cahuenga. The cease-fire signified the top of preventing in Alta California in the course of the Mexican-American War and signaled the start of the top of Mexican management over the American Southwest. It additionally promised Californios the identical rights as American residents and allowed them to maintain their property.

“There was no fighting here, so we call it a place of peace, a place where people came together,” mentioned Phyllis Hansen. She’s a board member of the nonprofit Campo de Cahuenga Historical Memorial Assn., and has volunteered since 2006 throughout their open homes, that are purported to occur each first and third Saturday of the month.

Here at this spot in Studio City, peace lasted for little greater than a day. The Mexican-American War was a Manifest Destiny-fueled land seize that American luminaries like Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant referred to as “unnecessary” and “one of the most unjust ever waged.” Once California joined the Union, most of the Californios misplaced their lands and energy.

In 1995, a marker on Lankershim Boulevard notes the place Mexican and American navy leaders signed a historic cease-fire in 1847. (Richard Derk / Los Angeles Times)

But the promise of peace is one we must always all take to coronary heart as a result of it’s so fragile. So what occurred at Campo de Cahuenga took on an outsize function in how Southern California remembered its historical past.

In 1910, civic leaders positioned an El Camino Real bell in entrance of the Campo. In 1923, town of Los Angeles purchased the land — by then utilized by an animal hospital — to show it right into a park. The 12 months 1950 noticed the opening of the present faux-adobe constructing and a rededication of the Campo’s standing as a spot to recollect what this paper as soon as referred to as “the most important event in the history of the State.”

As the years went on, the Campo de Cahuenga Historical Memorial Assn. started to stage a historic reenactment of the treaty’s signing close to the date of its anniversary.

“The purpose of our site is so people can know what happened here,” Hansen mentioned. “There are all these connections woven through — women’s history, American history, Native American and Mexican history. It’s a reminder for how we were, and can be.”

The final Treaty of Cahuenga reenactment, in 2020, was one of many greatest shortly. About 300 folks confirmed as much as hear speeches concerning the Mexican-American War. People wearing mid-19th-century finery to depict troopers, dons, and señoritas of the period. Replica instruments and firearms have been on show, together with a reproduction cannon loaded with loud blanks somebody ultimately fired in the one act of violence within the afternoon.

The spotlight, although, was when actors who portrayed U.S. Army Lt. Col. John C. Fremont and Mexican Gen. Andres Pico, the commanders of every aspect, supplied phrases of real respect to one another for his or her respective stands. They then shook palms and signed the cease-fire.

Actors put on historic clothes throughout a 1999 re-creation of navy leaders’ signing of the Treaty of Cahuenga on the Studio City website. (David Bohrer / Los Angeles Times)

I noticed none of that profundity as I walked as much as the Campo on the third Saturday of this month, two days after the Treaty of Cahuenga anniversary date. Instead, I noticed a reminder of the occasions we stay in.

The gates have been closed. Plywood lined up home windows within the entrance rooms of the adobe. A banner on the entrance that marketed free museum excursions was torn up and tagged with graffiti. A pale flier on the wall subsequent to the Metro station marketed the 2020 reenactment. Nearby, personal safety guards didn’t appear to note {that a} man had scaled the Campo’s partitions and unfold his belongings on a desk beneath the adobe’s veranda.

The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks shut down the Campo in March of 2020, together with all parks throughout town. Most ultimately reopened in some capability, however not the Campo. So not solely was there was no Treaty of Cahuenga reenactment final 12 months, however plans to commemorate its a hundred and seventy fifth anniversary this month — one thing that native historical past buffs have appeared ahead to lengthy earlier than the pandemic — went nowhere.

“It’s hugely disappointing,” mentioned Hansen. “I can’t find any words other for it. It’s part of our [association] mission to keep this up.“

What particularly pains Hansen and her fellow board members is that they were working with the city to place a paid staffer at the Campo so it could be open five days a week for the first time in decades.

“We were on the edge of making it happen,” mentioned Hansen. “Then coronavirus came along and torpedoed those plans. The city has never allowed us in to even open for an open house.”

Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks spokesperson Rose Watson confirmed all of this.

“As the department builds back staff capacity,” she mentioned, “the prior staffing plan for the Campo de Cahuenga will be reassessed with the goal of supporting more access and more programming at the site when sufficient staffing is available.”

Watson added that there isn’t any set date for the Campo’s reopening however that “staff is meeting monthly to reassess the Department’s operations.”

As the Department of Recreation and Parks dilly-dallies on the Campo’s reopening, different a hundred and seventy fifth anniversary commemorations for the Mexican-American War have occurred throughout Southern California for the reason that fall, with COVID-19 security protocols — obligatory masking, social distancing, hand sanitizers — in place.

Fittingly, all these happenings concerned preventing.

The Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum held festivities for the Battle of Dominguez Rancho, one of many few Mexican victories within the Mexican-American War, in October. The similar occurred in November at San Pasqual Battlefield State Historic Park in San Diego County, the place Mexican forces led by Pico — who in a while turned a state Assembly member and senator — held the Americans to a stalemate. At the Juan Matias Sanchez Adobe in Montebello, town’s historic society staged a reenactment of the Battle of Rio San Gabriel on Jan. 8, the second-to-last skirmish between Mexican and American troops in California.

The Treaty of Cahuenga staging “sets the pace for the whole year of local reenactment events,” mentioned Kathleen Rabago, a Montebello Historical Society board member. She has participated in earlier Treaty of Cahuenga ceremonies as Bernarda Ruiz, the Santa Barbara matron credited with serving to to dealer the cease-fire. “It’s just so sad to see it closed, especially for this year.”

“I don’t know if the Campo is in L.A.’s forefront or their agenda,” mentioned Dominguez Rancho Adobe director Luis Fernández. “I think it should be on their agenda. It’s an important place, especially for its sense of unity. You become stronger that way.”

Hansen says the Campo affiliation will maintain a reenactment later this 12 months, however she’s already “moving forward.” She has proposed that the group provide the reenactment of the Treaty of Cahuenga in digital actuality, an concept that she says different board members are “super jazzed” about. But she additionally hopes town of L.A. can get again to what was deliberate for the Campo’s future proper earlier than the pandemic.

“We don’t want people to come just once a year,” she mentioned. “We want them to come every day. Because what happened here is what made modern California.”

What occurred on the Campo of Cahuenga was peace. For a day.