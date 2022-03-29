Column: From Kyiv to Palisades Charter High, a 14-year-old refugee starts over

Not that way back, says 14-year-old Illia, “I woke up with the sound of rockets.”

His father remains to be house in Ukraine, defending his nation in opposition to the Russian invasion.

His mom and little brother fled to Romania.

“I’m trying to call my family every day, but it’s not possible,” stated Illia, who left Ukraine on a bus and stored going, touchdown in Los Angeles virtually three weeks in the past to stick with household.

On Monday morning, he enrolled at Palisades Charter High School.

“I see these kids, these teenagers here. It looks pretty good,” stated Illia, who spent half a day registering at Pali and attending to know his method round a campus that sits on a perch above the ocean. Such a stupendous, tranquil setting for a younger lad whose nation is in flames.

Illia is taking P.E., biology, algebra, English and research expertise. With his shaggy hair, unfastened athletic clothes and high-top sneakers, he seemed like simply one other child on campus. If he returns to Pali within the fall, he stated, he needs to exit for the basketball staff.

I requested if he knew learn how to surf.

“Like, on the sea?” he requested.

Exactly. Pali High does have a surf staff. Illia stated it’s a chance.

Illia has a hyphenated final title, and after I requested learn how to spell it, he warned that it’s fairly lengthy.

“May I write it?” he requested.

He took my pocket book and pen and he spelled out Ishchenko-Leshchynskyi.

Ukranians have put up a valiant battle to defend their nation in opposition to the cruel assault waged by despotic Russian President Vladimir Putin. Thousands are lifeless and hundreds of thousands have fled, operating for his or her lives as cities and cities are destroyed.

I requested Illia why that is occurring.

“In my opinion, Putin has an illness,” he stated, “and he needs to kill the whole planet before he dies.”

When the struggle started, Illia stated, a few of his mates took up arms and he wished to affix them. His mother and father, who owned and operated a cosmetology clinic, wouldn’t let him. Along with Illia’s grandfather, they made preparations to hustle Illia in a foreign country with different refugees on a 15-hour journey.

“There were Russian soldiers, Ukrainian soldiers, but we had this sign on our bus — KIDS — so it was less dangerous,” Illia stated.

The plan was for Illia to satisfy up with a household pal in Romania, then make his solution to the closest airport and get on a airplane headed for Los Angeles. His mom’s sister, Olena, who’s from Ukraine, lives in West L.A. together with her husband, Eugene Jang.

“My wife got a call from her sister in the middle of the night — that’s how urgent and last-minute this arrangement was — and asked if it was OK to send her son, who was trying to get to the Romanian border,” Jang stated.

The worth of a airplane ticket soared as excessive as $14,000 round that point, Jang stated. As they waited on one thing extra affordable, Illia spent an evening in a business-class lounge on the airport, due to the hospitality of these attempting to assist Ukrainian refugees. When the costs got here down, Illia’s aunt and uncle purchased him a ticket and he flew first to Istanbul, then Los Angeles.

“When he first arrived I didn’t really pry, but he slowly has opened up about what he witnessed, and in all honesty, I think there’s a little bit of PTSD,” Jang stated. “When he first came here he was having nightmares pretty much daily.”

Illia and Jang’s spouse have been speaking in regards to the occasions in Ukraine, Jang stated, “and they both think Putin is the devil incarnate.”

Jang stated the enterprise owned by Illia’s household was destroyed after that they had sunk “practically every cent” into it. Their condo nonetheless stands however a lot of the neighborhood has been shredded. Illia’s mom and little brother ultimately left Ukraine for Poland, then Germany, and can quickly be headed to Greece to stick with mates.

For all of the trauma and heartbreak he’s endured, Illia informed me he has lengthy had a want to maneuver to the United States and research right here. Two and a half years in the past he visited California with a faculty group and toured UCLA and UC Berkeley along with assembly along with his aunt and uncle in L.A.

But school is a great distance off, and Jang, who’s a school counselor and a tutor, started exploring highschool choices for Illia. Jang’s tutoring purchasers embrace the three kids of Pali Charter High father or mother Lisa Woods, who helped type issues out.

Woods reached out to the college’s board members. Pali Charter Principal Pam Magee and L.A. Unified School Board member Nick Melvoin have been looped into the dialog to see if the college might accommodate a refugee scholar with simply two months left within the faculty yr.

“There’s a feeling of compassion for our fellow humans who are dealing with so many things,” McGee informed me in her workplace as Illia met with a counselor to find out what studying ranges he was at and what courses he wanted at Pali.

Meanwhile, Woods and her husband, Josh, have began a GoFundMe page to assist help Illia and the remainder of his household, together with Illia’s mates who’ve fled to different cities or are nonetheless on the bottom in Kyiv.

After he registered for his courses, Illia informed me he worries about his dad day-after-day.

“He’s in the most dangerous place,” he stated.

I informed Illia I can’t think about what he’s going by means of, along with his household splintered and in limbo, with no readability as to when, or the place, they could be reunited.

“It’s so sad, so scary. I hope my city, my Kyiv, won’t be destroyed. I hope for the whole of Ukraine. It’s a good country and we have an amazing president,” he stated of Volodymyr Zelensky, who has gained the world’s admiration for his courageous stand in opposition to Putin.

In a world able to such diabolical insanity, Illia is appreciative of of easy acts of humanity. He stated he feels grateful to household and mates who made it doable for him to be the place he’s now. There’s so much to love about Los Angeles, he stated.

“Weather, people, shopping, cars, ocean,” Illia stated.

He additionally likes the Korean meals, tacos and burritos. And he informed me he was trying ahead to his first full day of courses.

