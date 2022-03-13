Column: This 101-year-old surgical pioneer still works every day. And he’s not about to retire

When Dr. Bruce Gewertz arrived from Chicago 16 years in the past to work at Cedars-Sinai, he took observe of his new neighbor.

“When I moved in,” mentioned Gewertz, Cedars’ surgeon-in-chief, “there was this 85-year-old guy in the office next to mine and I thought, ‘Well, how long can that last?’”

At this level, there’s no telling.

Dr. George Berci, a Holocaust survivor and a pioneer of surgical method, continues to be within the workplace subsequent door.

And final week, he marked his a hundred and first birthday.

“Until COVID,” Gewertz mentioned, “it was not uncommon for me to come into the office at 7 a.m. and find George already here working. And his achievements in the last 20 years of his life are probably as important as in the first 80.”

At 101, Dr. George Berci of Cedars-Sinai exhibits no signal of slowing down. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Berci started working at 7 a.m. Tuesday and had a few conferences on the docket. He advised me he studies to the workplace about two days every week now, and works from dwelling the remainder of the week, answering queries from different docs and checking in with colleagues around the globe.

Just him, there isn’t a lot bodily proof that Berci is in his second century. The shoulders have rounded a bit, however he walks at a superb clip (in snappy two-tone wingtips), ducking by means of secret passages of the hospital to get to right here or there. His eyes are clear, his thoughts sharp.

Part of that’s simply plain luck; by some mixture of genetics, way of life and circumstance, sure folks age extra slowly. And a part of it’s a reenergizing potion of ardour and function.

Berci places on the white lab coat and goes to work as a result of the job he loves shouldn’t be achieved.

But to be completely sincere, he was not in the very best of spirits after we met. The information out of Ukraine was each horrific and haunting, given Berci’s personal struggling by the hands of brutal dictators.

“I hope it will somehow improve,” mentioned Berci, who recalled the German and Russian aggression that tore households aside in his day and price thousands and thousands of lives.

“We have to help them,” he mentioned of the Ukrainian plenty who’ve fled their smoldering nation.

An innovator of surgical strategies, Dr. George Berci was recruited by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 1967 and has been with the hospital ever since. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Born in Hungary and raised there and in Austria, Berci was compelled right into a labor camp with fellow Jews in 1942 and endured the distress of grueling handbook labor whereas almost ravenous to demise. Two years later, in the course of the bombardment of Budapest by Allied forces, Berci’s labor camp guards have been distracted lengthy sufficient for him and different prisoners to flee. Berci went to work within the Hungarian underground, risking his life in an operation that created and delivered pretend IDs to Jews in hiding.

When the conflict ended, Berci picked up the violin he had performed since he was a lad and deliberate a profession in music. But his mom waved a finger at that concept.

Berci’s father and grandfather had died, leaving the household destitute, so his mom put in a vote for one thing extra financially promising than music. She needed him to go to medical faculty.

Berci nonetheless loves music, however says he’s eternally grateful.

He made surgical procedure his specialty and was working at a Budapest hospital in 1956 when Russian forces crushed an anti-Communist rebellion, killing hundreds. Bloodied victims arrived by the tons of on the hospital, and when the drama subsided, Berci started plotting a course out of Europe.

A fellowship took him to Australia, the place he keyed on methods to enhance surgical method. His improvements got here to the eye of Cedars-Sinai, which recruited him in 1967. There, he started creating endoscopic and laparoscopic strategies that are actually in widespread use to diagnose and surgically deal with illnesses of the kidneys, colon and gallbladder — the listing goes on.

In earlier instances, a surgeon carved into the physique. But with new units of instruments, the work is much less invasive and carried out by means of small incisions or orifices. Berci had studied mechanical engineering as a younger man and helped develop the tiny digicam utilized in these procedures, permitting surgeons a transparent view contained in the physique as they work.

Berci has written dozens of books and scientific papers on all of this. He advised me his newest e-book in regards to the historical past of biliary surgical procedure — “No Stones Left Unturned,” co-authored by Dr. Frederick Greene — was a labor of affection that concerned years of analysis.

He is pushed largely, Berci advised me, by a want to cut back healthcare prices and attain extra sufferers. Less invasive and simpler surgical procedures imply shorter hospital stays and quicker recoveries.

“There is no doubt that his ideas and his work have changed the face of surgery,” Dr. L. Michael Brunt mentioned in 2013 after producing a documentary on Berci’s life and profession. The Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons now has a lifetime achievement award in Berci’s identify, whilst Berci provides to his personal achievements.

“He’s constantly attending all of our conferences and making cogent references, and he’s remarkable,” Gewertz mentioned.

Berci’s present obsession is to coach the subsequent technology of surgeons and their mentors on refining gallbladder surgical procedure, so that every one stones are eliminated and follow-up surgical procedure shouldn’t be wanted.

“He’s put together a coalition of all the senior gallbladder surgeons in the country to make that an expectation of our training programs,” Gewertz mentioned.

Berci’s daughter, Katherine DeFevere, mentioned her father has at all times been in a position to rise “above the horrors and figure it all out. … He is the most resourceful person I have ever met, and he has the most amazing survival mechanism — this drive to survive and re-create yourself.”

But that may be difficult as you age, Berci advised me. He is troubled and upset each by the state of the world and the diploma of political division within the United States, and he’s nonetheless mourning his spouse’s demise three years in the past.

“If you’re alone, it’s a different ballgame,” Berci mentioned, and although he nonetheless has his beloved Italian-made violin, “it doesn’t work so well with 100-year-old bones.”

But Berci will get away from bed at 5:30 a.m., and if he doesn’t go for a stroll, he goes to a gymnasium.

He watches what he eats. He doesn’t drink. He follows the Lakers.

And he’s nonetheless, at 101, at all times desirous to get to work.

Any plans for retirement? I requested.

He responded flatly, as if the very notion was preposterous.

“The answer is no,” Berci mentioned.

Steve.lopez@latimes.com