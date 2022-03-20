Comair deals with repercussions of landing gear incident just after returning to the skies | Fin24

A British Airways plane had bother with its touchdown gear on Saturday

Comair has to take care of the repercussions of an incident with a British Airways airplane on Saturday, lower than every week after taking again to the air following the chaos across the withdrawal of its operation certification.

On Saturday, one among its flights from Gqeberha, struggled to land at Cape Town International Airport, following an issue with its landing gear. The airplane lastly landed however the incident resulted in a 15 minute delay.

“Unfortunately the incident did have a knock on effect resulting in the cancellation of some other services. Customers were accommodated on other flights,” mentioned BA spokesperson Stephen Forbes on Sunday.

Following Saturday’s incident, the EFF referred to as for the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) to completely floor all “Comair aligned aviation companies” saying the posed a risk to the security of passengers and the nation.

However, Forbes mentioned the SACAA has not made any security and securing findings concerning Comair’s flight operations or upkeep.

“Comair has an enviable 76-year track record. It operates some of the most modern aircraft in South African skies, applies global best practice to ensure operational safety and crew training is world-class,” mentioned Forbes.

The SACAA didn’t reply to Fin24’s request for remark.

It’s not the primary time BA had bother with the actual plane, with one other flight from East London to Johannesburg, having to make an emergency touchdown final month.

The plane’s challenge final month, additionally associated to its touchdown gear, which did not retract on the time.

The provider is operated by Comair, which additionally owns and operates kulula.com. Comair had solely simply returned to the air final week, after the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) withdrew its Air Operators Certificate, after a sequence of issues of safety at each BA and kulula.com.