Comair suspension lifted, kulula.com and BA flights can resume | Fin24

British Airways (operated by Comair) and kulula.com flights will begin working once more on Thursday morning 17 March. (Supplied)

British Airways (operated by Comair) and kulula.com flights will begin working once more on Thursday morning, 17 March 2022, following the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) reinstating the corporate’s Air Operators’ Certificate (AOC).

“We’re pleased that the situation is finally resolved, following an immense effort over five days and nights to engage and work with the SACAA. After a thorough review of Comair’s documentation, the SACAA has lifted the precautionary suspension of Comair’s licence.

“Our focus is now to get our operations again to regular as rapidly as potential so we are able to additional help our clients,” Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said in a statement issued late on Wednesday evening.

The British Airways and kulula.com schedules will be restored in a phased manner, and customers are advised to check the schedules on the airlines’ websites before going to the airport.

Customers are advised to not go to the airport if they do not have a confirmed booking.

The SACAA said in a statement of its own that it has concluded the assessment and evaluation of Comair’s evidence to close the Level 1 findings raised during the audit, which started on 7 March.

The evaluation of the evidence was concluded on the evening of 16 March.

READ | Kulula.com and British Airways operator’s certificates suspended indefinitely

The SACAA audited Comair following a spate of occurrences that posed security dangers by kulula.com and BA Comair airways.

The regulator sought to substantiate Comair’s compliance with relevant Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs).

The inspection was additionally aimed toward reviewing Comair’s security administration techniques (SMS) and high quality management administration system (QA) to ascertain compliance associated to the reporting, evaluation and follow-up on occurrences, and corrective motion plans to forestall recurrence.