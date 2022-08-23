Americas

Combatant says slur sparked massive fan brawl at Jaguars-Steelers game

Prince Abraham
A combatant in a brawl that broke out within the stands throughout a Jaguars-Steelers recreation claims he threw the primary punch attributable to a racial slur.

Video of the struggle, which got here throughout in the course of the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ 16-15 preseason win at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Saturday, quickly went viral on social media.

“It was the first time in my entire life that I struck somebody first,” a person, purporting to be in the midst of the struggle, wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post under the name Wally Wood. “I wish I could have even thicker skin than I already have. The environment we live in, the amount of hate that is out there is becoming reminiscent of the 50s and 60s.”

Wood claims he was known as a “dumb arab n—-r” in his publish, per the Daily Mail, writing the incident started with him asking members of one other group to go away a seat he had paid for.

“These guys continuously kept sitting in the seat,” he wrote. “I continuously kept asking nicely for at least 2 hours for them to please leave the seat.”

The scenario escalated with the slur, resulting in a flurry of punches and the involvement of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s workplace.

According to Wood’s publish, the opposite followers have been completely banned from TIAA Bank Field.





