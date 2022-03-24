“Come To Your Streets”: Ukraine’s Zelensky Urges Global Protests Against Russia

Zelensky urged folks internationally to return out in opposition to Russia’s conflict in his nation.

Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged residents world wide to take to the streets to protest Russia’s invasion of his nation.

“Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life,” Zelensky mentioned in a video deal with in English. “Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard.”

In a passionate speech on the eve of a one-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Zelensky urged folks across the globe “to stand against the war starting from March 24… and after then” to talk up in opposition to Russia’s bloody conflict.

“Show your standing, come from your offices, your homes, your schools and your universities, come in the name of peace,” Zelensky mentioned.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed, lots of extra injured and over three million Ukrainians have fled their nation since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24 with the objective of thwarting its pro-Western course.

