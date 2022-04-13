Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, voice of Iago in ‘Aladdin,’ dead at 67

The comic was recognized for his iconic voice.

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who voiced the parrot Iago in Disney’s 1992 animated movie “Aladdin,” has died. He was 67.

The information was shared on Gottfried’s social media by way of a statement from his household.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the assertion reads. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.”

The household’s assertion concludes, “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Gottfried is survived by his spouse, Dara Kravitz, and their two kids, his 14-year-old daughter Lily and his 12-year-old son Max.

The comic’s longtime good friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, mentioned in an announcement to ABC News that Gottfried died Tuesday afternoon from “Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II.”

Known for his gravelly-voiced, close to shouting on-stage supply — in addition to for his unflinching potential to “go there,” tackling materials that few different comedians would — Gottfried started his stand-up profession within the late Seventies in New York City.

Gottfried was a “Saturday Night Live” solid member for season 6 of the enduring sketch comedy collection and in addition appeared in 1987’s “Beverly Hills Cop II.” He was additionally the voice of the Aflac duck in commercials for the insurance coverage firm till 2011.

Social media was fast to begin tributes to the comic, together with “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander,” who tweeted, “Gilbert Gottfried made me snigger at occasions when laughter didn’t come simply. What a present. I didn’t know him nicely however I liked what he shared with me. My greatest needs and sympathy to his household.”